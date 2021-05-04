Vending Machines Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2031

In the past two decades, customer shopping behavior has drastically altered. Retail outlets and grocers have largely remained immune to digital disruption until now. Seizing opportunities are vending machines. In all its glory, the vending machines market is riding the wave of profitable growth with seamless dispensing of beverages, confectionery and food. Projected to grow at a dexterous 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030), the vending machines market are globe-trotting on an innovative operating model. Further, high investments in cashless transactions are giving significant traction to the vending machines market.

On a less positive note, the market is witnessing lackluster demand with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has been detrimental to multiple industries. Its effects on the vending machines market have been profound amidst stringent lockdowns. The market is expected to show prominent growth in the aftermath. Novel vending machines dispensing essentials and healthcare products are projected to emerge as prolific trend setters in the vending machines market.

Vending Machines Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of vending machines market on the basis of vending type, use case and region.

Vending Type Use Case Region Beverages Vending Corporate offices North America Food Products Vending Shopping Malls and Retail Stores Latin America Confectionery Products Vending Educational Institutions Europe Others Products Vending Hotels & Restaurants East Asia Others South Asia & Oceania MEA

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Compelling Product Offerings to Delight Customers

The vending machines market has seen multiple changes in terms of technological investments. Vending machine manufacturers are starting to increase automation and introducing personalized consumer tracking to increase inventory management in vending machines.

High investments in research and development for integration of new technology to enhance consumer convenience has been observed in the market. Top players like Fuji Electric, Selecta TMP AG, The Vendo Group and Crane Merchandising Systems have been banking on their innovative product offerings and brand presence to increase their foothold in the vending machines market.

