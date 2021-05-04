Europe Power Rental Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Europe Power Rental Market” to its research database. The Europe power rental market is projected to at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Europe-Power-Rental-Market

Russia is expected to lead the Europe power rental market during the forecast period. The growth of the IT and healthcare sectors in Russia play a significant role in the growth of the Europe power rental market. The power rental market in Russia is driven by the increasing oil & gas exploration and production activities coupled with construction industry growth in the non-residential sector. The power rental solutions are required in the construction and oil & gas industry to meet the fluctuating power requirement of the project. The major end-user segment driving the power rental market in the region are utilities, oil & gas, and construction.

Key Market Players in the Europe Power Rental Market includes Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Aggreko, PLC (U.K.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Bredenoord (Netherland), and Loxam (France).

Request a free Sample of report with TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ep0292/Europe-Power-Rental-Market

Europe Power Rental Market, By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gas

Europe Power Rental Market, By Power Rating

Up to 50 Kw

51–500 Kw

501–2,500 Kw

Europe Power Rental Market, By Application

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Europe Power Rental Market, By End-User

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Shipping

Data Centers

Events

Others

Europe Power Rental Market, By Country

UK

Germany

Russia

Italy

France

Turkey

The Netherlands

Belgium

Luxembourg

Denmark

Rest of Europe

The diesel segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the extensive usage in the manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, marine, and IT/telecom sectors. Moreover, the easy availability of fuel, ease of transportation & storage, and quick response to load changes are some of the factors that are expected to drive the diesel power rental market. However, to reduce emissions, developed countries such as the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Russia are rapidly adopting natural gas-based power generation technologies due to which the gas generators rental market is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The standby power segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Standby power refers to the energy consumed by electronic and electrical appliances while they are switched off or in standby mode. A standby generator is an electrical back-up system that operates within seconds of a power outage. The transfer switch senses the loss of power and accordingly starts or shuts off the generator. Most units run on diesel, natural gas, or liquid propane gas. These generators are used in hospitals, office buildings, and schools, among others. The growth of the Europe power rental can be attributed to the expansion of IT and data center and growing investment in the construction industry.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

The report identifies and addresses the key markets for the Europe power rental, which would help manufacturers review the growth in demand.

The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and make effective strategic decisions.

The report addresses the market share analysis of key players in the market, and with the help of this, companies can enhance their revenues in the respective market.

The report provides insights about emerging geographies for the market, and the entire market ecosystem can gain a competitive advantage from such insights

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090