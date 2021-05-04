Middle Eastern Temporary Power and Cooling Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Middle Eastern Temporary Power and Cooling Market” to its research database. The Middle Eastern temporary power and cooling market is projected to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Saudi Arabia is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Increasing focus on the non-oil sector is one of the major reasons behind the growth of temporary power and cooling market in Saudi Arabia. As per the Saudi Vision 2030, the country plans to increase its non-oil & gas sector exports from 16% to 50% by 2030. To accomplish this target, the country is primarily focused on construction and events activities to maintain its economy growth. Hence, it has initiated various plan such as the “ESKAN” Project to construct 500,000 affordable houses and strengthen its hospitality infrastructure to drive the tourism industry. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is also investing in national broadband projects. For instance, Google plans to open data centers in Saudi Arabia by partnering with Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company. Key market players include Aggreko (UK), RSS (UAE), Altaaqa (UAE), Cummins (Saudi Arabia), Byrne (UAE), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Geo Rental (UAE), and Argonaut (UAE).

This growth can be attributed to the lesser turnaround time, expansion of IT and data center projects, rise in GDP contribution from the non-oil sectors, and growing construction and infrastructure investments.

Above 1,250 KVA segment is expected to be the largest contributor. This range is mostly driven by the growth in heavy construction, oil & gas, utilities, and manufacturing. Saudi Arabia led the above 1,250 kVA segment in 2018. Saudi Arabia is one of the major countries for construction activities in the Middle East, with capital projects of about USD 1.2 trillion in the pre-execution stage, which is contributing directly to Saudi Vision 2030. These extensive infrastructure projects are expected to have a vital effect on the construction industry in the coming years, which is expected to grow about 5–6%. This will drive the above 1,250 kVA market during the forecast period. Chillers accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period as it provides high energy efficiency, improved performance, easy maintenance, and space optimization. Moreover, increasing government measures over efficient energy use in industries are expected to drive the demand for chillers during the forecast period.

The events segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. High disposable income and rising international tourism in the region has promoted a large number of events. Thus, rising event activities across the Middle East such as Expo 2020, Dubai Sports World, Gulf International Industry Fair, and ME Oil & Gas Show and Conference would create the demand for temporary power solutions to avoid blackouts and provide reliable and efficient performance.

