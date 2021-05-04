Massage Oil Market Projected to be Resilient During 2031

High work pressure and a hectic lifestyle is increasing the adoption of massage therapies on a regular basis. This is spurring sales of massage oils. The global massage oil market will grow 1.5X during the projection period (2020 – 2030). Increasing consumer awareness about medical benefits of massage oil such as improved blood circulation, and relaxation is driving the demand for massage therapy.

Growth of the massage oil market is dependent on continuous medical research that substantiates its benefits. Hence, organizations are investing in developing products that follow international quality standards.

Spa & Wellness Give Financially Rewarding Tailwinds to Massage Oil Market

Spa & Wellness centers account for the largest market value share with over 54% revenues coming from this application segment. Further, the increasing awareness about the medical benefits of massage therapy play an important role in the growth of the massage oil market. On this backdrop, the medical therapeutics application segment offers the most remunerative opportunities with an impressive 6% CAGR through 2030.

Uptake in medical research of massage therapies such as deep tissue, Thai, and Swedish massage, acts as a central factor for adoption of massage oils in medical therapeutics. Surging number of health conditions such as prenatal depression, autism, hypertension, dementia, and Parkinson’s syndrome warrant the use of massage therapy and massage oils from the medical community.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Global Massage Oil Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the massage oil market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the massage oil market, which includes global GDP growth rate, urbanization growth, retail sector growth and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the massage oil market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

