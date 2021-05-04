Autoclave Market 2021 Trends, Challenges, Size, Growth Insights to 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Autoclave Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Autoclave Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2023. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Autoclave Market Overview

Owing to the wide range of industrial use of an autoclave, the global autoclave market is one of the most expanding markets across the globe. The term autoclave comes from two Greek roots meaning “self” and “locking”, which refer to its powerful door. The autoclave is a container used to process parts and materials under the exposure of elevated pressure and temperature. Generally, saturated steam is injected into the device; the container has a very strong door to maintain an internal pressure and temperature.

Market size and forecast

The global autoclave market is anticipated to reach USD 2.3 billion by the end of 2023; the market is expected to witness a promising compound annual growth rate of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region dominates the global autoclave market in terms of revenue share, Asia Pacific autoclave market is anticipated to reach USD 810 million by the end of 2023. This can be attributed to the rapid migration of R&D companies in the region. International companies from Europe and North America are shifting their R&D laboratories in the Asia Pacific region.

North America region is anticipated to reach USD 629 million by the end of 2023; the regional market is majorly propelled by strong demand for autoclaves in the healthcare sector.

Europe’s autoclave market is estimated to show moderate growth over the forecast period owing to the economic breakdown in European countries. South Africa region is home for over 78% of the accredited laboratories within Africa, 15% of the laboratories are controlled by the public sector.

Autoclaves find their application in various industrial processes from medicine and mushroom to rocket science. The autoclave is used for cleaning of medical equipment that is reused for other patients, autoclave high pressure and temperature is ideal for killing germs on medical equipment’s. With the same nature of the application, autoclaves are also used for cleaning needles and instruments which are used by tattoo and piercing studios.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

Key Players

The key vendors of autoclave market are as follows:

Astell Scientific

Benchmark Scientific

MELAG

Panasonic Biomedical

Tuttnauer

Getinge

Belimed

Sakura Seiki

Shinva

Steris Corporation

other notable key players.

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing industrial applications coupled with a strong demand for autoclaves in R&D projects is driving the autoclave market across the globe. The majority of the sales of autoclaves come from research and industrial firms; this will further propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Government initiatives towards sanitation and proper disposal of medical waste have forced the healthcare industry to adopt proper sanitation techniques, this has increased the demand for autoclaves in the healthcare industry.

Increasing demand for autoclaves in the tattooing and piercing industry, along with rising awareness of consumers towards the spread of communicable diseases by equipment that is used in an unhygienic manner is propelling the market growth across the globe.

High cost and regular maintenance associated with the industrial and medical use of autoclave is the major factor restraining the growth of the global autoclave market.

