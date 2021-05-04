Meningitis Vaccine Market Size 2021 Share, Industry Growth, Challenges, Key Companies by 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Meningitis Vaccine Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Meningitis Vaccine Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2024. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Market Overview

Meningitis is a bacterial infection that occurs due to seasonal variations which born several harmful bacteria. Rising awareness towards vaccinations and rising incidents of meningitis across the globe are the main demand growing factors for the meningitis vaccine. An increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe by developing and emerging nations are changing the scenario of the healthcare sector in order to provide a better and effective cure. Emerging economies are adopting advanced vaccinations to minimize the burden of diseases which is further cutting down the figure of health expenditure.

Market size and forecast

The global meningitis vaccine market was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2015 and the market is further anticipated to garner USD 5.2 Billion by 2023. Further, the global meningitis vaccine market is predicted to flourish significantly at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the overall market of meningitis vaccines across the globe. The market is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period on the back of rising government interventions, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness towards meningitis by various immunization programs.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most opportunistic and fastest-growing region across the globe in meningitis vaccines market due to growing demand for advanced vaccines in emerging nations such as India, China, etc. increase in GDP figure, and rising awareness towards healthcare in order to minimize the burden of diseases.

Further, the boost in research and development in the healthcare sector in order to develop low cost and effective vaccines for the consumers are likely to grow awareness towards vaccinations among the population. The market of meningitis vaccines is majorly driven by factors such as the introduction of low-cost meningitis vaccines as those are more effective than conventional vaccines.

Rising awareness towards meningitis diseases and their preventions and introduction of favorable reimbursement policies by the government organizations across the globe are likely to shift the consumer to adopt advanced meningitis vaccines in order to minimize the disease burden.

The meningitis vaccine market is estimated to expand in terms of demand in the near future on account of growing awareness towards cost-effective vaccines, and positive growth in GDP figures in developing nations.

Key Players

The key players of the meningitis vaccine market are as follows:

GlaxoSmithKline

Baxter International

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck

Pfizer

Zhejiang Tianyuan

Beijing Tiantan Biological

and Others

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increase in childbirths coupled with a high risk of bacterial infections due to low immunity of infants, rising incidents of meningitis due to lack of awareness towards hygiene, growing awareness towards advanced healthcare vaccinations is some of the factors driving the market of meningitis vaccine across the globe. Apart from this, factors such as the introduction of cost-effective vaccinations, growing awareness towards early prevention and vaccinations, rising preferences by physicians towards vaccinations are some of the key elements prompting the demand for meningitis vaccines over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Additionally, an increase in personal disposable income of the population in developing regions and increasing healthcare spending owing to growing concern towards cure and treatment of various bacterial infections, rising concern towards early prevention and health-hygiene are some of the major key elements swelling the demand for meningitis vaccines.

However, the high cost of meningitis vaccines, lack of awareness towards meningitis in under-developed nations, and lack of skilled healthcare physicians are some of the factors likely to restraint the market of meningitis vaccines across the globe.

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

