Bivalirudin and Desmopressin Market Future Forecast 2021-2024 By Global Key Players, Revenue Analysis, and Future Growth Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Bivalirudin and Desmopressin Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Bivalirudin and Desmopressin Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2024. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Bivalirudin and desmopressin Market Overview

Bivalirudin is thrombin –inhibiting oligopeptide that was developed through rational drug as a hirudin analogue. It is a thrombin inhibitor consisting of a 20 –amino acid structure combining a carboxy-terminal region that recognizes thrombin’s fibrin (ogen)- binding sate. It works by blocking the formation of blood clots. Likewise, desmopressin is an antidiuretic hormone. It works by causing the kidneys to produce less urine.

Bivalirudin is used as an anticoagulant in patients with unstable angina who are undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) and in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Moreover, Bivalirudin is used in conjunction with other medicines. Further, desmopressin is used to manage temporarily increased thirst and urination caused by the head injury.

Market Size and Forecast

The market is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period 2017-2024. The bivalirudin is facing increased demand due to its application in the treatment of coronary artery disease and cancer. Likewise, the demand for desmopressin is increasing due to its use in bedtime wetting and nocturia.

Key Players

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

AmbioPharm Inc.

Abbott India Limited (India)

The Medicines Company

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chengdu Shengnuo Biopharm Co. Ltd.

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd

and Other Notable Key Players

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The market growth is driven by the rise in the number of cases of cardiovascular diseases. According to the American Heart Association, the number of adults living with heart failure has increased from 5.7 million (2009-12) to about 6.5 million (2011-2014). Further, cardiovascular diseases are on rising thereby leading to the increased number of deaths across the world. Cardiovascular diseases include coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and stroke. The patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) is often achieved via primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), thus reducing major adverse cardiovascular diseases.

Adjunctive antithrombotic and antiplatelet therapies are used during PCI to reduce MACE rates. The most commonly used agents include low unfractionated heparin. These agents reduce the rates of peri-procedural ischemic and thrombotic events, but these agents produce complications in the form of increased bleeding, but bivalirudin has emerged as a safe alternative to heparin and helps in reducing the risk of coronary artery disease.

Moreover, bivalirudin has advantages over the heparin including reduced rates of mortality, cardiovascular mortality and major bleeding events. Therefore, this has led to the adoption of bivalirudin as a drug for the treatment of coronary artery disease, thus leading to the expansion of the bivalirudin market. The increase in the number of cancer patients is another reason that is driving the growth of the bivalirudin market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 14 million cases came into light in 2012.

Moreover, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. The expansion of the desmopressin market is driven by the increasing number of nocturia cases among elderly men and women. Nocturia is a lower urinary tract symptom that involves the need for passing urine at night, resulting in the disturbance of sleep. As a result, it frequently impacts the quality of life (QoL) and the wellbeing of individuals.

The prevalence increases with the age and has reported being as high as 77% and 94% in elderly women and men respectively, thus leading to the expansion of the desmopressin market. Desmopressin works as an effective treatment for patients with nocturia. The antidiuretic effect of desmopressin decreases the number of night voids and prolongation of the sleep period as compared to the placebo. However, the market growth of Bivalirudin is hindered by various reasons including the cost and the reluctance to change from existing anti-thrombotic agents used.

