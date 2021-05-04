Surgical Lasers Market | Share, Revenue, Trends, Size, Drivers, Segmentation based on Products till 2024 |Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Surgical Lasers Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Surgical Lasers Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2024. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Surgical Lasers Market Overview

The term laser is an acronym for the “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation” and the laser is a light beam emitted from a device through a method of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic waves. Surgical lasers use a beam to treat blood vessels that are bleeding or to remove diseased tissues. There are a number of different kinds of laser beams. Each one of them has a different color and use. The color of the light beam is related to the color of the tissue that is being treated and the type of surgery that is being performed. Lasers can be used in almost every surgical procedure. In fact, general surgeons use various laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to cut, vaporize, and remove tissue.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The lasers are used for different purposes such as to shrink or destroy tumors and lesions, to seal the blood vessels to reduce the blood loss, to remove moles, warts, and tattoos and to decrease the appearance of the skin wrinkles. In fact, the lasers are used by the skilled and trained surgeon for accomplishing the tasks related to the surgery that is complex and can be used to minimize the extent of the surgery and for achieving better outcomes in wound healing. Further, they are extremely useful in both open and laparoscopic procedures. Common surgical uses include breast surgery, removal of the gallbladder, hernia repair, solid organ surgery and treatment of pilonidal cyst.

Moreover, generally, three types of lasers are used in medical treatment. These include Carbon dioxide laser, Neodymium yttrium-aluminum-garnet laser, and Argon Laser. The Carbon Dioxide laser is a device that converts light energy to heat and the heat is then used for the purpose of minimizing the bleeding whereas Neodymium yttrium-aluminum-garnet laser enables the surgeons to see and touch the body parts that could otherwise be reached only through open surgery. Moreover, the Argon laser use light-sensitive dyes to shrink or dissolve tumors.

Market Size and Forecast

The global surgical lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2024. Technological advancements in surgical lasers, high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to push the market to the global level. Further, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of patients suffering from various disorders and diseases such as eye disorder and cancer.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rapid pace of technology and the increasing number of chronic diseases across the globe. The increasing prevalence of the targeted diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and expanding base of patients suffering from ophthalmic disorder are the leading factors that have expanded the market to the global level. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also creating an upthrust in the global demand for surgical laser products.

Moreover, the rising investments in the field from both public and private sectors are augmenting the market. Further, the advancements in the laser surgery, particularly the eye surgery have revolutionized the globe. Recently, the U.S. Food Drug and Administration has approved the technology that may change the way how the eye surgeons perform the operations. It is called Intra LASIK. The IntraLASIK procedure uses a precision laser device to create potentially a more precise flap without the use of a blade.

Therefore, with the advantages, the demand for surgical operations through the laser has increased which has led to the expansion of the market. However, the market growth is hindered by the high procedural costs and limited medical reimbursements that act as a restraint to the market. Moreover, the safety concerns associated with the use of the surgical lasers also hamper market growth.

The carbon dioxide (CO2) based lasers are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the surgical lasers market owing to the availability of advanced CO2surgical lasers. The laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to lead the surgical lasers market. The growth of this segment can be due to the growing awareness among patients, procedural benefits of this surgery and demand for minimally invasive procedures. The urology segment is projected to be fastest-growing. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as renal cancer, kidney stones, and prostate enlargement.

On the basis of geography, North America holds the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the use of innovative surgical methods by the healthcare professionals, significant medical reimbursement policies and a large number of cosmetic laser equipment manufacturers are the major driving factors for the growth of the surgical lasers market in this North American region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing surgical lasers market. Factors such as the presence of a large patient population for target diseases and rising awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of surgical lasers are driving the growth of the surgical lasers market in the region.

