Dental Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Share, key players and manufacturers, Top Countries Analysis 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Dental Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Overview

Dental x-ray refers to a form of electromagnetic radiation, which is used for imaging and detection of any dental disorders. Dental x-ray equipment plays an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of dental-related diseases. This x-ray equipment is used for various applications such as cavities detection, tooth roots glancing, abnormal bone or teeth densities and checking status of a developing tooth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size and Forecast

The global dental digital x-ray equipment market was valued at USD 2,027 Million in 2015. Further, the global dental digital x-ray equipment market is anticipated to witness a high compound annual growth rate of 8.5% between 2017 and 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3,102 Million by the end of 2024. The technological advancements in dental x-rays equipment are playing a crucial role in the growth of the dental digital x-ray market across the globe.

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share in the revenue of dental digital x-ray equipment. Increasing gum and oral related dental diseases are propelling the growth for the dental digital x-ray equipment market in the region. Further, the U.S. is anticipated to account for the highest percentage share in the region over the forecast period. This can be attributed to various factors such as increasing dental disorders and diseases and growing old age population in the country. Further, increasing adoption and rising demand for technologically advanced healthcare products in the country is anticipated to garner the growth of dental digital x-ray equipment market during the forecast period. Europe region is likely to witness modest growth as they are early adopters of new technologies.

Asia-Pacific is likely to expand at the highest pace across the globe owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income. Increasing incidences of dental disorders in the region owing to the unhealthy lifestyle are also anticipated to create the demand for dental digital x-ray equipment over the forecast period. Apart from this, rising medical tourism in the region is swelling the demand for technologically advanced healthcare equipment such as dental digital x-ray equipment.

Key players

Danaher Corporation

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Midmark Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

CEFLA S.C.

Sirona Dental Systems

Air Techniques, Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Vatech Co. Ltd.

The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd.

LED Medical Diagnostics

and Other Key Players

Growth Drivers and Challenges

With the growing geriatric population, the number of people suffering from dental disorders has increased in a remarkable way. The prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles in developing and undeveloped countries further increase oral and dental disorders patients. These factors are believed to bolster the development of dental digital x-ray equipment market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements are one of the major factors driving the market of global dental digital x-ray equipment. For instance, cone-beam computer topography – the latest dental technological advanced equipment, is penetrating the dental digital x-ray equipment market owing to its increased application in various dentistry and periodontal surgeries. Further, the trend of digitalization is expected to positively impact the growth of the dental digital x-ray equipment market during the forecast period.

Further, an awareness program on dental diseases and their effects is also making inroads for the development of the dental digital x-ray equipment market. In addition to this, an increasing number of dental clinics are expected to intensify the growth of this segment.

However, the high cost of the dental digital x-ray equipment market is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Also, the higher risks associated with the usage of dental digital equipment such as cancer and others due to high exposure to radiation is anticipated to hamper the demand for dental digital x-ray equipment from the hospitals.

