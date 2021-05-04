Huber Needles Market Size, Industry Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Huber Needles Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Huber Needles Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2024. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Huber Needles Market Overview

Huber needles are hollow needles that have a slant tip to make it easy to go throw skin. These needles are used in chemotherapy, drug delivery, transfusion, and blood sampling through the implanted port septum which is surgically rooted in the skin. A Huber needle is an alternative to other delivery systems used for infusion as they are used with patients that need repetitive vascular access and fluid therapy for the long term and are specially designed to be used with implanted ports.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size and Forecast

The global Huber needles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the Huber needles market is anticipated to reach USD 60 million globally by 2024. The growth of the Huber needles market is propelled by the increase of deadly diseases such as cancer, chronic renal diseases and obesity across the globe and robust development of healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, these chronic diseases are creating a massive opportunity for companies operating in the global Huber needles market.

Geographically, North America has been a leading Huber needles market in terms of market demand and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to a high diagnosis rate and increasing adoption of Huber needles for long-term infusion therapies such as chemotherapy and dialysis. The prominent country witnessing the augmented demand for Huber needles in North America is the U.S.

Furthermore, North America is expected to be the most lucrative market in the future, owing to the presence of large manufacturing companies of Huber needles market in this region. Europe is projected to hold a substantial share in the global Huber needle market. The high growth in this region is attributed to the presence of a large number of manufacturing vendors and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The market of the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Significant increase in healthcare services spending along with rapid economic growth and increasing awareness about health issues are the dynamic factors behind the growth of Huber needles market in this region.

Latin America is also expected to observe significant growth of Huber needles market over the forecast period, owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Key players

The major key players for Huber needles market are as follows

B. Braun Medical

Smith Medical

Baxter International

NIPRO Medical Corporations

C.R. Bard

Thiebaud

AngioDynamics

Exel International

Vygon S.A.

Medsurg

Novo Nordsik

and Others

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The market of Huber needles is growing on the back of the government regulations to minimize the needle stick injuries. Further, various reimbursement policies of the needles by the government are fostering the growth of Huber needles market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising disposable income and advancement in healthcare services in the developed regions is likely to foster the growth of this market. Apart from this, increasing deadly diseases such as cancer and others are likely to grow the market of the Huber needle market.

Although, the high cost associated with the manufacturing of Huber needle products is believed to dampen the growth of the global Huber needle market. Additionally, the lack of technological advancement and contamination risks are anticipated to further restrain the growth of the global Huber needle market.

