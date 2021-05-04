Medical Equipment Rental Market Share, Size, Future Opportunities to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2021-2027|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Medical Equipment Rental Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Medical Equipment Rental Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2027. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Equipment Rental Market Overview

Medical equipment rental is referred to the leasing or renting of medical equipment. Renting or leasing of medical equipment have emerged as an alternative to equipment purchasing to various end users such as medical institutions and others. Medical equipment can be rented on the basis of daily, weekly and monthly.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size and Forecast

The global medical equipment rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. Further, the market of medical equipment rental is riding on the back of numerous factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising preference for rental medical equipment due to affordable prices.

On the basis of device, the global medical equipment rental market is segmented into personal/home care equipment, electronic/digital equipment, surgical equipment, durable medical equipment, and storage and transport. Further, durable medical equipment captured the largest market share in 2016. Additionally, durable medical equipment segment is envisioned to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to high prevalence of diseases.

In terms of regional platform, Europe and North America regions are the most prominent regional market for medical equipment rental. Europe region is projected to dominate the overall market of medical equipment rental by the end of 2024 aided by Western European countries such as Germany, U.K. and others. Further, this growth of Europe region is attributed to numerous factors such as rapid urbanization and growing adoption of rental medical equipment.

North America region captured the second largest market of medical equipment rental in terms of revenue in 2016. Additionally, U.S. and Canada are the major countries witnessing the augmented demand medical equipment rental due to growing preference for rental medical equipment. Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the most lucrative market of medical equipment rental due to growing emerging economies such as China, India and others. Further, rising disposable income and positive GDP figures across the region are believed to flourish the growth of medical equipment rental market.

Key players

The major key players for medical equipment rental market are as follows

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment

Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment

US Med-Equip, Inc.

Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Westside Medical Supply, Inc.

Medone Group

Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.

Siemens Financial Services, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global medical equipment rental market in the following segments:

By Device Type

Personal/Home Care Equipment

Electronic/Digital Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Durable Medical Equipment

Storage and transport

Medical Equipment Rental Market

By End-Users

Personal/Home Care Medical Equipment Rental

Institutional Medical Equipment Rental

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

