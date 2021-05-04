Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Market By Emerging Trend, Value Projected to Expand by 2021-2027|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2027. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System Market Overview

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive surgical procedure. This procedure is used to treat or repair old and damaged aortic valve without removing it. The procedure which is used to wedges a replacement valve into the place of the old aortic valve is known as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement system or transcatheter aortic valve implementation. As soon as the replacement aortic valve is placed the blood circulation starts again in the human body system. New technologies are developing for better surgery results such as lotus edge valve system. These next generations controlled mechanical expansion TAVR technologies are likely to transform the procedure and performance of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement system in the near future.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size & Forecast

The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% over the forecast period i.e.2020-2027. Further, increasing the geriatric population all across the globe coupled with rising prevalence of aortic stenosis in aged people are key factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America & Europe regions are the major markets of a transcatheter aortic valve replacement system. Moreover, the European region is one of the major markets of a transcatheter aortic valve replacement system and is anticipated to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 % during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of aortic stenosis and the presence of good healthcare infrastructure are some major factors that are likely to foster the growth of Europe’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market over the forecast period.

Further, North America’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rapid introduction of advanced technologies and innovative products in the healthcare market in this region. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa region is also predicted to grow at a satisfactory rate due to a sudden rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population in the Middle East & Africa region.

Additionally, increasing awareness amongst the people regarding minimally invasive surgeries and growing enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries are some of the major factors which are likely to bolster the growth of the Asia Pacific transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers & Challenges:

The global market of a transcatheter aortic valve replacement system is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population coupled with the growing prevalence of aortic stenosis diseases in the old population all across the globe. Further, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the geriatric population is fostering the growth of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market.

Additionally, the rapid introduction of advanced technology in surgical procedures coupled with rising adoption of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector is also a major factor that is driving the growth of the global market of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement system. Moreover, growing enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in order to provide every possible treatment to the consumers is also driving the growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market.

Furthermore, rising awareness amongst the patients regarding minimally invasive surgical procedures is also fostering the growth of global transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market. These minimally invasive surgical procedures offer advantages including less traumatic surgical experience, reduced hospital stay and faster recovery.

However, high cost of these procedures is a major challenge to the growth of transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market. Furthermore, lack of availability of these procedures in low emerging economies is also expected to hamper the growth of transcatheter aortic valve replacement system market in near future.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Cook Group Incorporation

Cordis Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

JenaValve Technology Inc.

St. Jude Medical

Direct Flow Medical Inc.

HLT Inc.

