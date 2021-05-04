Global Textile Films Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The textile films market size is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.97% rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for high quality hygiene products and awareness among customers about maintaining proper feminine and child hygiene are expected to drive the market. In addition, growing athleisure and rapid urbanization are likely to fuel the growth of textile films market in the next five years.

APAC is anticipated to remain at the leading position in the textile films market. The major drivers include presence of major as well as small textile film manufacturers in the region, growth in the construction and sports sectors owing to the increased demand for protective apparel and sportswear. Key players in the Textile Films Market include RKW Group (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Berry Global (US), Mitsui Hygiene (Thailand), Arkema (France), SWM International (US), and Toray Industries (Japan).

By type, the breathable segment is expected to lead the market preferred due to its properties such as breathability, liquid barrier, and comfort touch in hygiene and medical applications. Additionally, continuous R&D activities to develop new and innovative products also widened the applications and hence expected to boost the demand for textile films during the forecast period. Medical segment is expected to grow at a very faster growth rate in terms of value, in the textile films market. The growth of this segment is mainly due to awareness about taking protective measures against infectious diseases in the hospital environment and during surgeries.

Textile Films Market, By Type

Breathable Films

Non-Breathable Films

Textile Films Market, By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Textile Films Market, By Application

Hygiene

Medical

Sportswear

Protective Apparel

Others

Textile Films Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the upcoming hot bets for the textile films market?

How are the market dynamics for different types of textile films?

What are the significant trends in applications influencing the market?

Who are the major manufacturers of textile films?

What are the factors governing the textile films market in each region?

