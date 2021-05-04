Medical Carts Market Investment Opportunities To Witness Widespread Expansion during 2021-2027|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Medical Carts Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Medical Carts Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2027. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Carts Market Overview

Medical carts are defined as a trolley which is used to carry all the medical equipment while operating patients. It is a wheeled cart that holds cabinet with drawers and trays which are used for various procedures, for instance, medical, surgical, and therapeutic modalities. These carts are widely used by hospitals, clinics, and others for keeping drugs, tools, equipment, and medical devices.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Market Size and Forecast

The global medical carts market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. Further, the market of medical carts is riding on the back of various factors such as the growing healthcare industry along with rising demand for advanced medical carts to help medical and surgical staff.

On the basis of type, the emergency medical carts segment accounted for the largest market of overall medical carts market. Further, the emergency medical cart is expected to project a significant CAGR by the end of 2024. Moreover, hospitals by the end-user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Likely, hospitals are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR by the end of 2024 owing to the increased adoption of medical carts by hospitals.

Geographically, the North America region accounted for the largest market of medical carts in terms of revenue in 2016. With a 38.6% market share in 2016, North America captured the biggest market of medical carts. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of medical carts by the hospital in order to provide ease to their staff. Additionally, the U.S. and Canada are the dominating countries of medical carts market in this region. Moreover, the presence of major key players of medical carts in this region is also envisioned to bolster the growth of the medical carts market.

Europe region captured the second largest market of medical carts in terms of revenue in 2016. Additionally, the growth of the European region can be attributed to various factors such as the growing adoption of advanced healthcare technology and rising expenditure on healthcare.

Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the fastest-growing medical cart market by the end of 2024. Japan and China are the dominating countries in this region owing to the growing population affected by the disease, rising GDP figures and an increasing number of hospitals.

Key Players

Ergotron, Inc.

AFC Industries

Enovate Medical

JACO, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc.

Performance Health

and Others

