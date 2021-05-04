Smart Pills Market by Industry Share, Forthcoming Developments, Revenue Growth Predicted by 2021-2027|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Smart Pills Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Smart Pills Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2027. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart Pills Market Overview

Smart pills are the capsules that are integrated with numerous technologies such as cameras, sensors, and others. The smart pills are swallowed by water and then it moves painlessly through the digestive tract. It is a capsule endoscope that captures images of your small bowel and transmits them to a recording device.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size and Forecast

The global smart pills market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the global smart pills market is projected to account for notable sales of USD 8.5 Billion by the end of 2024. Moreover, the market of smart pills is riding on the back of various factors such as growing penetration of technology into healthcare products, rising number of chronic disease affected population and increasing adoption of technologically advanced healthcare products for treatment purposes.

The global market of smart pills is segmented into application, targeted area, and region. Further, on the basis of the application segment, the market is sub-segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. Additionally, capsule endoscopy accounted for the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue. Moreover, the capsule endoscopy segment is believed to register a phenomenal CAGR of 18.1% by the end of 2024. In addition to this, increased sophistication in endoscopy procedures is projected to propel the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market. Apart from this, the patient monitoring segment is envisioned to post an outstanding CAGR during the forecast period.

Geography, with 52.6% share, North America is projected to lead the market of smart pills during the forecast period owing to the presence of major key vendors along with growing research and development activities in the field of smart pills. Further, the U.S. is the dominating country in this region due to the rising adoption of smart pills on the back of rising awareness regarding tracking and monitoring of the pills.

Europe region captured the second largest market of smart pills in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, Western European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and others are believed to be the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for smart pills. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the most lucrative smart pills market by 2024.

Moreover, the rapidly growing population along with a high number of patients affected with long term diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others is expected to propel the growth of the smart pills market by 2024. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International, Japan ranks third among Asian countries in the occurrence of stomach cancer. Further, rising government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart pills market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players

The major key players for smart pills market are as follows

Medtronic, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health

CapsoVision, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Medisafe

Medimetrics & Bio-Images Research

Given Imaging, Inc

Philips Healthcare.

and Others

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing occurrence of numerous long term diseases such as colon cancer, diabetes, and others is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of smart pills market over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancement in smart pills such as the integration of cameras, sensors, and others is also believed to help the patients to keep track of the pill. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart pills is also expected to bolster the growth of smart pills market across the globe. Moreover, the growing adoption of innovative healthcare products in developing and developed nations such as the U.S., China, and others are believed to flourish the growth of smart pills market by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, promising government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and rising research and development activities by major key players in the field of smart pills are envisioned to bolster the growth of the smart pills market. Additionally, rising consumer preference for minimally invasive procedures is also predicted to foster the growth of the smart pills market.

However, the high cost associated with smart pills is expected to hinder the growth of the smart pills market during the forecast period. Moreover, the lack of awareness related to smart pills in underdeveloped regions is envisioned to dampen the growth of the smart pills market.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

