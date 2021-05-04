Vision Care Products Market 2021 Set to Witness Growth, Emerging Industries, Development Trends, Demand and 2027 Forecast Research Report | Says Kenneth Research

Global Vision Care Products Market Overview

The human eye is optimized to have good color vision during the day and provide high sensitivity during the night. The eye, made of many working parts, functions much like a digital camera. The pupils of the human eyes are its aperture and the iris is the diaphragm that serves as the aperture stop. Eyecare is carried out for various reasons but mainly to treat visual impairments.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Vision care products may comprise eyeglasses, contact lenses, eye drops, intraocular lenses and more. The eyeglasses range especially share its market with functional fashion accessories, for instance, decorative glasses and UV protective glasses. The vision care market is however largely driven by the number of patients suffering from visual irregularities, such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia of which myopia is the most prevalent kind of visual impairment followed by hyperopia.

Market Size & Forecast

Vision Care Products Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating on new product advances in Vision Care Products. Moreover, the increasing number of geriatric populations with the rising population with visual impairments is expected to propel the market speedily over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. At present, the global vision care products market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing technological advancements with rising frequency in the populations with eye disorders across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding UV rays causing visual impairments are additionally propelling the eye care UV protection glasses market segment rapidly.

On the basis of the regional platform, the global Vision Care Products market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North-America is estimated to contribute the highest to the vision care market in terms of revenue owing to being equipped with advanced healthcare infrastructure.

North-America will be followed by Europe in the vision care products market because of the presence of many developed countries in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact vision care products market growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders in the developing countries owing to changing lifestyles such as increased usage of computers, mobile devices along with television viewing activities.

Key Players

Essilor International

Alcon, Inc.

SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Japan Finechem Company, Inc.

Novartis

The Cooper Companies

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

ZEISS group

CIBA Vision Corporation

and Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Vision Care Products Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



