Global Video CODECs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Video CODECs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Video CODECs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Video CODECs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Video CODECs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Video CODECs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

H.264 & H.265

HEVC

Others

H.264 & H.265 is the main type for video codecs, and the H.264 & H.265 reached approximately 81.79% of global market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Broadcast

Surveillance

Others

Broadcast is the major application area of video codecs, accounted for 56.05% market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hikvision

Netposa

Cisco Systems, Inc

Axis Communications

Harmonic

Dahua

Matrox

Flir Systems

VITEC

Bosch Security Systems

Sumavision

Tieline Technology

ATEME

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video CODECs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Video CODECs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video CODECs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video CODECs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Video CODECs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video CODECs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Video CODECs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.3 Video CODECs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Video CODECs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Video CODECs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.5 Video CODECs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Video CODECs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Video CODECs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Video CODECs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Video CODECs by Company

3.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Video CODECs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Video CODECs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Video CODECs Sale Price by Company

..…continued.

