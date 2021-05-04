Tissue Extraction System Market 2021 By End-Users, Historical Analysis, Trend Analysis – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Tissue Extraction System Market Overview

Tissue extraction also known as the biopsy is the process of removing a tissue sample from the body. The tissues are often extracted to diagnose a disease such as cancer or to assist in understanding a better therapy option. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells and can spread to different organs and other parts of the body. Since the imaging technologies can only detect the abnormal mass or lesions but cannot distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous cells, tissue extraction procedure plays a significant role in the diagnosis of various types of cancers. Mainly to remove a small amount of tissue in the affected part of the body the extraction systems use sharp tools. There are various types of biopsy systems used, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy and needle biopsy.

Market Size & Forecast

Tissue Extraction System Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating on new product advances in tissue extraction systems. Moreover, the numerous ongoing R&D activities and advancements in tissue extraction technologies are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. At present, the global tissue extraction system market is observing vibrant growth owing to the increasing demand for diagnostic drives in cancer research and diagnosis. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is additionally predicted to expand the global tissue extraction systems market.

On the basis of the regional platform, the global tissue extraction system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America is estimated to rule the global tissue extraction system market in terms of revenue generation and volume owing to high health awareness among patients and practitioners, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives behaving as few of the factors attributing to the rise of the market in North American region. North-America will be followed by Europe in the extraction systems market.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to show a high growth rate resulting in being the most lucrative region in the global tissue extraction systems market due to factors like unmet patient needs, rising awareness among people and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries such as India and China.

Key Players

Hologic, Inc.

DTR Medical Ltd.

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Olympus Medical Systems Group

Gerhardt Analytical Systems

SLEE Medical

VELP Scientifica

and Others

