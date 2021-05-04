Global Residential Smart Thermostats Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Smart Thermostats business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Smart Thermostats market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Residential Smart Thermostats, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Residential Smart Thermostats market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Residential Smart Thermostats companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

WiFi Thermostats

ZigBee Thermostats

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Apartment

Single-family Home

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nest

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Emerson

LUX/GEO

EcoBee

Tado GmbH

Carrier

Control4

Energate Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Residential Smart Thermostats consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Residential Smart Thermostats market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Residential Smart Thermostats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Residential Smart Thermostats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Residential Smart Thermostats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Residential Smart Thermostats Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Residential Smart Thermostats Segment by Type

2.2.1 WiFi Thermostats

2.2.2 ZigBee Thermostats

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Residential Smart Thermostats Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Residential Smart Thermostats Segment by Application

2.4.1 Apartment

2.4.2 Single-family Home

2.5 Residential Smart Thermostats Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Residential Smart Thermostats by Company

3.1 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Smart Thermostats Sale Price by Company

..…continued.

