Bariatric Walking Aids Market Size 2021: Developing Technologies, Opportunities | Says Kenneth Research

Global Bariatric Walking Aids Market Overview

Beriatrics is the branch of medicine that trades with the causes, prevention and treatment of heavy weightiness. Obesity has turned out to be one of the key health alarms in the ongoing circumstances. One of the principle issues that corpulent individuals confront is an expanded exertion required for strolling and versatility and keeping up their general way of life autonomy. Owing to this, a substantial number of obese individuals are selecting to utilize the bariatric strolling helps. Bariatric hardware and supplies are intended for stout people. The significant attributes of bariatric walking aids are that they are intended to be stronger, solid and bigger in size. Bariatric walking aids have expanded weight limits; heavy duty supports and is more extensive in with the goal that fat people can fit in. The equipment are characterized as bariatric in the event that it has a 300-900 pound restrict, despite the fact that there is no or weight constrain indicated for bariatric gear.

Market Size & Forecast

Bariatric Walking Aids Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in Bariatric Walking Aids. Moreover, the increase in bariatric population due to changing lifestyles across the globe is expected to increase the market of bariatric walking aids during the upcoming years.Due to a rise in obese patients, the popularity of bariatric aids is increasing day by day. Hence, bariatric walking aids market is exhibiting sustained growth across the globe. The increase in disposable incomes across developing and developed countries is expected to increase the population of obese even further, thus behaving as a propelling factor for the bariatric walking aids market worldwide.On the basis of regional platform, global Bariatric Walking Aids market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

bariatric walking Aids market size

At present, North America is the largest and most lucrative market for bariatric mobility devices. The increasing ageing and obese population in the region is driving the growth in the bariatric walking aids market even further. Europe is the second largest market for bariatric mobility aid equipment.Asia-Pacific is expected to become lucrative bariatric walking aids market, owing to the rising economic prosperity in countries like India, China and South Korea coupled with an increase in the healthcare budgets along with an increase in the obese population.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Bariatric Walking Aids market includes the following segments:

By Equipment

Walking Frames and Rollators

Walking Stick/Crutches

Axillary Stick/Crutch

Elbow Stick/Crutch

Forearm Stick/Crutch

Mobility Scooters

Battery Scooters

Electronic Scooters

Wheelchairs

Canes

Folding Canes

Offset Canes

Quad Canes

By Technology

Manual

Automated

By Region

Global Bariatric Walking Aids Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Global Bariatric Walking Aids Market Share

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Proactive government interventions within the healthcare sector along with rise in disposable income, technological advancements and a growing obese population across the globe are some of the key drivers of the bariatric walking aids market. Bariatric walking aids are to a great extent utilized by corpulent people and utilization of such sort of devices is expanding in this section of the population. Then again, there has been a huge increment in the healthcare spending plans of United States, China and India and this is a noteworthy driving element of the bariatric walking aid market. Moreover, the fast innovative progressions combined with an escalated innovative research and development in the field of mobility aids and transportation gear has additionally animated the bariatric walking aids market. The ascent of per capita pay in the rising economies of India and China has further expanded the demand for bariatric walking aids.

However, cost constraints associated with these aids is one of the chief limitations affecting the global bariatric walking aids market as due to this people are not able to afford such costly equipment, especially in the developing countries. Furthermore, a low acceptance level owing to social stigma is also restraining the market growth of the personal mobility aid devices.

Key Players

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Amigo Mobility International Inc.

Patterson Medical Holdings Inc.

Argo Medical

Drive Medical

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Poshchair Medical Limited

Primeus Medical

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

