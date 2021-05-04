Global Wafer Bonder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wafer Bonder business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wafer Bonder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Wafer Bonder, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Wafer Bonder market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Wafer Bonder companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Semi-Automated Wafer Bonder

Automated Wafer Bonder

Semi-automated wafer bonder is the major type, accounted for 76.27% market share in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

MEMS

Advanced Packaging

CMOS

Others

In the downstream market, wafer bonding can be widely used in MEMS, advanced packaging, CMOS and other industries.Among them, MEMS market is the largest market, accounting for 35.49% of the market.Advanced packaging is the second largest market with 30.97%, while CMOS and other applications occupy a smaller market.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EV Group

SUSS MicroTec

AML

Mitsubishi

Tokyo Electron

Ayumi Industry

SMEE

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wafer Bonder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wafer Bonder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wafer Bonder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wafer Bonder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wafer Bonder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wafer Bonder Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Wafer Bonder Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Wafer Bonder Segment by Type

2.2.1 Semi-Automated Wafer Bonder

2.2.2 Automated Wafer Bonder

2.3 Wafer Bonder Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Wafer Bonder Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Wafer Bonder Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Wafer Bonder Segment by Application

2.4.1 MEMS

2.4.2 Advanced Packaging

2.4.3 CMOS

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Wafer Bonder Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Wafer Bonder Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Wafer Bonder Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Wafer Bonder Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Wafer Bonder by Company

3.1 Global Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Wafer Bonder Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wafer Bonder Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wafer Bonder Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Wafer Bonder Sale Price by Company

..…continued.

