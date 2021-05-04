Speech Generating Devices Market Size 2021 Analysis by Industry Share, Forthcoming Developments, Overview, and Forecast Report till 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Speech Generating Devices Market Overview

Non-verbal ability in association with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) disables the patients expressing basic wants and needs, making communication very difficult. Ganz et al. (2013) reported that approximately 20–30 % of those with ASD lack functional communication. About one third to one half of autistic adults and children are non-verbal and have difficulty in language use, comprehension, and listening (Beukelman and Mirenda 2013; Cafiero and Meyer 2008; Carr and Felce 2007; Mirenda 2003). To overcome the communication barriers and improve the communication skills of children and adolescents with ASD, the augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) systems has been adopted in the special education programs, especially for those with severe communication disorders, allowing them to express themselves within minimal learning span.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075807

Among the AAC systems, speech-generating devices (SGDs) [also known as voice output communication aids (VOCAs)] are a type of electronic aids that can support by indicating images or sounds. The users can press the buttons on the SGD interfaces to facilitate communication with others (Beukelman and Mirenda 2013; Schlosser et al. 2009). Numerous studies have explored the effect of AAC systems on social interaction, cognition, and assessment. Flores et al. (2012) reported that SGD and iPad interactive game could enhance social interaction and promote cognitive development and communication behavior among peers.

Market Size & Forecast

Speech Generating Devices Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. For speech generating devices, expansion of the global market is largely credited to rising availability of user-friendly devices and advancements in technology.Along with advanced communication based applications, advancement in touch screen devices, such as android phones, iPad, iPhones, and others have changed the global speech generating devices market widely. Availability of light weight, small size, and touch-screen interfaces has removed the inconvenience of carrying heavy and big versions of the speech generating devices which will further impact the speech generating devices market positively.

On the basis of regional platform, global speech generating devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.North America is expected to remain the most dominant region in the speech generating devices global market, followed by Europe. Government’s initiative in providing speech generating devices to the students via school is expected to aid the market grow rapidly in the region. Europe also portrays positive growth due to the rising prevalence of speech impairments in the region.Limited growth in the market is concluded over the forecast years in the Asia pacific region owing its largely ignorant nature about speech generating devices. Thus, Asia pacific and rest of the world will have a lethargic growth owing to lack of awareness regarding speech generating devices.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075807

Key Players

Abilia Toby Churchill Limited

AMDi

Mayer-Johnson

Jabbla Bvba

Saltillo Corporation

Zyteq Pty Ltd.

Tobii Dynavox

Prentke Romich Company, Inc.

Lingraphica

Zygo USA

Others

Speech Generating Devices Market

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Speech Generating Devices market includes the following segments:

By Display

Fixed display devices

Dynamic display devices

Hybrid display devices

By Input

Symbol input devices

Picture input devices

Text input devices

Others

By Output

Digitized voice output

Synthesized voice output

By Technology

Manual devices

Head Tracking Technology

Eye Tracking Technology

Others

By End-User

E-commerce

Specialty Clinics

Hospital

By Region

Global Speech Generating Devices Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Speech Generating Devices Market Share

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Growth Drivers & Challenges

A number of developments in the electronic technology over the past decade have enabled the speech generating devices to be portable and comparatively more user interactive. The global speech generating devices market is witnessing a key trend of superior automation and introduction of AAC apps on mobile devices for supporting people with sophisticated communication requirements as well as for their caregivers. This is deemed to be one of the highly innovative changes occurring worldwide in the speech generating market which will expand the market strongly during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on the touch screen devices to navigate them easily. In addition to that, they can be connected to various versions of smart phone as of Android and iPhone. Thus, due to the portable nature of these devices, it is gaining purchase from various speech related disorder patients building noteworthy opportunities to the speech generating device manufacturers.

However, factors such as lack of prescriptions, cost constraints associated with speech generating devices along with ongoing budgetary slashes, majorly because a big portion of the funding of speech-generating devices is channelized through government, third party sources and public schools is anticipated to slow down the speech generating devices market growth.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075807

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Bariatric Walking Aids Market

Cardiovascular Needle Market

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market

Tissue Extraction System Market

3D Hip and Knee implants Market