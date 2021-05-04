Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Advanced Semiconductor Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Advanced Semiconductor Packaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

Flip Chip (FC)

2.5D/3D

Others

Flip chip is the most used type in 2019, with about 44.29% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronics is the most important market, with market shares of 39% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amkor

UTAC

SPIL

JCET

ASE

Intel Corp

Huatian

TFME

Powertech Technology Inc

TSMC

Nepes

Chipbond

Kyocera

Chipmos

Walton Advanced Engineering

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP)

2.2.2 Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP)

2.2.3 Flip Chip (FC)

2.2.4 2.5D/3D

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Telecommunications

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Aerospace and Defense

2.4.4 Medical Devices

2.4.5 Consumer Electronics

2.5 Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging by Company

3.1 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

..…continued.

