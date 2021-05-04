Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market Size, Share, Consequence of COVID-19 on Global Market, Opportunity And Forecast 2021-2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market Overview

Micro-ultrasound is a contracted rendition of ultrasound with a more extensive scope of uses, particularly in research relating to little animal models. Smaller forms of imaging strategies support the viability of the methods and furthermore lessen the number of creatures required for a specific report. In micro-ultrasound frameworks, sound waves are produced through transducers and are subsequently proliferated through living tissues. Tissues reflect these sound waves which at that point return to the transducer. The sound waves are then converted into two-and three-dimensional images.

Micro ultrasound strategies are extremely valuable for research on small creatures in frequency ranges of 15 to 80 MHz. Micro ultrasound framework helps study about procedures that happen over some undefined time frame, for instance, tumor volume changes and angiogenesis, it is a committed stage for monitoring respiration, heart rate, ECG, and body temperature of creatures, it can be utilized for screening methodology helping in early identification of tumor of diameter across 50 µm or above, screens tumor perfusion and velocity of blood flow as well as enable the micro-injection of stem cells, drugs, and other probes into tumors.

Market Size & Forecast

Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The diverse application of micro-ultrasound has created significant opportunities in the diagnostics and treatment procedures which is expected to increase its demand in the market over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. For pre-clinical imaging in different areas of research like cancer, vascular disease, stem cell and others, micro-ultrasound systems market is one of the fastest growing markets. As compared with other systems, micro-ultrasound systems are more cost effective, further image resolutions are also increased by injection micro-bubbles contrast agents. Users of micro-ultrasound systems get the raw data which is not available with other traditional ultrasound systems which is expected to increase the market demand for micro ultrasound systems over the forecast period.

On the basis of the regional platform, the global Micro-Ultrasound Systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America and Europe are the growing markets in terms of revenue in the micro-ultrasound systems sector. Due to the presence of most of the market players in this region working on technology enhancement with respect to the size of the system and use in different preclinical research, the market is expected to grow strongly over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is a potential market for micro-ultrasound systems as many of research institute and pharmaceutical industries have their presence in this region using micro-ultrasounds systems. This factor is thus estimated to make the micro-ultrasound system market in the Asia-Pacific region expand during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Micro-Ultrasound Systems market includes the following segments:

By Imaging Technique

Non-invasive imaging

In vivo imaging

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostics centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

By Region

Global Micro-Ultrasound Systems Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Micro-ultrasound systems providing evidential support to the clinical research is estimated to expand the micro ultrasound systems market across the globe. The factor that micro-ultrasounds can visualize tiny tumor vasculature with high image resolution will further increase the micro-ultrasound systems market demand. The unique feature of micro-ultrasound of in-vivo detection and analysis with high-resolutions in real time imaging is acting as a major factor that makes it more desirable than traditional systems.

Moreover, factors such as ease to use, portability in nature and cost-efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the micro-ultrasound systems market over the forecast period. Besides there is no risk of radiation side-effects associated to micro-ultrasound systems which will propel the market robustly in the future. However, penetration of micro-ultrasound systems when compared with micro-MRI, micro-PET and micro-CT is lower which is predicted to act as a restraining factor for the micro ultrasound systems market across the globe over the forecast period.

