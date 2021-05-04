Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market Outlook to 2027 By Emerging Trends, Developing Technologies, Market Potential, Traders | Says Kenneth Research

Product Overview

The orthopedic prosthetic devices are external medical devices. It is a substitute for the missing skeletal part of the body. It is a vital component for the rehabilitation of the injured skeletal system associated with the joints. These devices are primarily used for the elimination of the body appendage and the disability arising from the congenital conditions. It efficiently facilitates the replacement of the missing part of the body. These devices are used for the treatment of the hip, knee, elbow, ankle, leg, and others. These devices are associated with CAD/CAM technology in order to ensure the treatment of the diseases.

Market Size and Forecast

The global orthopedic prosthetic devices market is anticipated to expand at CAGR around 5.2% during 2018-2027. It is expected to reach around USD 3.1 billion market size by 2027. The growing aging population coupled with the increasing rate of obesity is anticipated to major reason driving the growth of the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market during the forecast period. For instance, according to WHO 39% of women and 39% of men aged 18 and over were overweight.

The global orthopedic prosthetic devices market can be segmented on the basis of device type, technology, end-user and region. On the basis of the device type, it is sub-segmented into lower extremity prosthetics, upper extremity prosthetics, modular components, sockets and liners. The lower extremity prosthetics is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing technological development in the lower extremity prosthetics coupled with the rising awareness among the population is anticipated to be major factor driving the growth of the sub-segment.

On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into conventional, electric powered and hybrid orthopedic prosthetics. Electric powered is anticipated to leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing inclination of the various key manufacturers towards developing electric powered devices is expected to fuel the market growth of the sub-segment. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

By region, global orthopedic prosthetic devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market during the forecast period. The increasing number of the population suffering from diabetes coupled with the presence of the highly developed machines and devices is expected to be the major factor increasing the growth of the orthopedic prosthetic devices market in the region.

For instance according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the total cases estimated suffering from diabetes are 23.1 million every year and in 2015 30.3 Americans had diabetes. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market. The rising industrial development in the region leads to the development of the enhanced healthcare infrastructure coupled with stringent government policies regarding healthcare is anticipated to drive the growth of the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market in the region.

Key Players

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Touch Bionics Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

Smith and Nephew plc

Biomet Inc.

DePuy, Inc.

Others

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market in the following segments:

By Device Type:

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Modular Components

Sockets

Liners

By Technology:

Conventional

Electric Powered

Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

By End-User:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

Global orthopedic prosthetic devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market Graph

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing case of the lower limb amputations among diabetic patients is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market during the forecast period. According to WHO, 422 million of the adult are suffering from diabetes and 1.6 million deaths are caused by the diabetes every year. The changing lifestyle problems is increasing the cases of the population suffering from chronic diseases and increasing demand for technologically advanced devices is anticipated to be a growth driver for the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market.

The increasing availability of the minimally invasive technique for the treatment of the diseases is anticipated to increase the demand for the orthopedic prosthetic devices. The rising ageing population across the globe coupled with the increasing number of health conscious population is also driving the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market. For instance according to WHO the total world population is anticipated to grow form 12% to 22% during 2015-2050.

The high cost of the orthopedic prosthetic devices is anticipated restrain the growth of the global orthopedic prosthetic devices market during the forecast period.

