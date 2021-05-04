Global Android TV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Android TV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Android TV market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Android TV, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Android TV market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Android TV companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55 inch

≥60 inch

42 inch is the most used type in 2019, with about 28.52% market share, followed by 55 inch with 25.76%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Family

Public

Demand of family occupied most of market share of about 81.25% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TCL

Konka

Hisense

Skyworth

Foxconn(Sharp)

Sony

Panasonic

Xiaomi

Changhong

Haier

TOSHIBA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Android TV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Android TV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Android TV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Android TV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Android TV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Android TV Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Android TV Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Android TV Segment by Type

2.2.1 32 inch

2.2.2 40 inch

2.2.3 42 inch

2.2.4 55 inch

2.2.5 ≥60 inch

2.3 Android TV Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Android TV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Android TV Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Android TV Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Android TV Segment by Application

2.4.1 Family

2.4.2 Public

2.5 Android TV Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Android TV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Android TV Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Android TV Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Android TV by Company

3.1 Global Android TV Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Android TV Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Android TV Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Android TV Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Android TV Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Android TV Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Android TV Sale Price by Company

..…continued.

