Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market will register a 8.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24490 million by 2025, from $ 18030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Independent GPU

Integrated GPU

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Desktop Computer

Notebook Computer

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NVIDIA Corporation

AMD (ATI)

ARM Limited

Qualcomm

Intel

Imagination Technologies Group

VeriSilicon (Vivante)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Independent GPU

2.2.2 Integrated GPU

2.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Desktop Computer

2.4.2 Notebook Computer

2.5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) by Company

3.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) by Regions

4.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) by Regions

4.2 Americas Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Distributors

10.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Customer

…continued

