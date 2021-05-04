Off-highway RADAR Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Valeo SA, Texas Instruments, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

“

The report titled Global Off-highway RADAR Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Off-highway RADAR market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Off-highway RADAR market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Off-highway RADAR market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Off-highway RADAR market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Off-highway RADAR report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Off-highway RADAR report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Off-highway RADAR market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Off-highway RADAR market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Off-highway RADAR market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Off-highway RADAR market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Off-highway RADAR market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Valeo SA, Texas Instruments, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International INC, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Infineon Technologies AG, Denso, Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Range Radar

Short and Medium Range Radar



Market Segmentation by Application: Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assist

Automatic Emergency Braking

Others



The Off-highway RADAR Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Off-highway RADAR market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Off-highway RADAR market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Off-highway RADAR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Off-highway RADAR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Off-highway RADAR market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Off-highway RADAR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Off-highway RADAR market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Off-highway RADAR Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Long Range Radar

1.2.3 Short and Medium Range Radar

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

1.3.3 Blind Spot Detection

1.3.4 Forward Collision Warning

1.3.5 Intelligent Park Assist

1.3.6 Automatic Emergency Braking

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Off-highway RADAR Industry Trends

2.4.2 Off-highway RADAR Market Drivers

2.4.3 Off-highway RADAR Market Challenges

2.4.4 Off-highway RADAR Market Restraints

3 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales

3.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Off-highway RADAR Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Off-highway RADAR Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Off-highway RADAR Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Off-highway RADAR Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Off-highway RADAR Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Off-highway RADAR Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Off-highway RADAR Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Off-highway RADAR Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Off-highway RADAR Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Off-highway RADAR Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Off-highway RADAR Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Off-highway RADAR Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Off-highway RADAR Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Valeo SA

12.1.1 Valeo SA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Valeo SA Overview

12.1.3 Valeo SA Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Valeo SA Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.1.5 Valeo SA Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Valeo SA Recent Developments

12.2 Texas Instruments

12.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.2.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.2.3 Texas Instruments Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Texas Instruments Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.2.5 Texas Instruments Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

12.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Overview

12.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Developments

12.4 Magna International INC

12.4.1 Magna International INC Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magna International INC Overview

12.4.3 Magna International INC Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Magna International INC Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.4.5 Magna International INC Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Magna International INC Recent Developments

12.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V

12.5.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V Corporation Information

12.5.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V Overview

12.5.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.5.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V Recent Developments

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

12.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Infineon Technologies AG Overview

12.6.3 Infineon Technologies AG Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Infineon Technologies AG Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.6.5 Infineon Technologies AG Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Developments

12.7 Denso

12.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.7.2 Denso Overview

12.7.3 Denso Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Denso Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.7.5 Denso Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Denso Recent Developments

12.8 Aptiv Plc

12.8.1 Aptiv Plc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aptiv Plc Overview

12.8.3 Aptiv Plc Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aptiv Plc Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.8.5 Aptiv Plc Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Aptiv Plc Recent Developments

12.9 Continental AG

12.9.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Continental AG Overview

12.9.3 Continental AG Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Continental AG Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.9.5 Continental AG Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Continental AG Recent Developments

12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

12.10.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Off-highway RADAR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Off-highway RADAR Products and Services

12.10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Off-highway RADAR SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Off-highway RADAR Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Off-highway RADAR Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Off-highway RADAR Production Mode & Process

13.4 Off-highway RADAR Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Off-highway RADAR Sales Channels

13.4.2 Off-highway RADAR Distributors

13.5 Off-highway RADAR Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”