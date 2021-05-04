Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | DS Smith Plc, Coroplast, Dynapac Co. Ltd

“

The report titled Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Corrugated Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DS Smith Plc, Coroplast, Dynapac Co. Ltd, FlEXcon Company, Inc., Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Technology Container Corp, Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc, American Containers Inc., Yamakoh, Co., Ltd., Samuel Grant Packaging, Amatech Inc., Twinplast, Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd., ORBIS Corporation, Androp Packaging, Inc., Shish Industries Limited, Mills Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Folding Boxes

Trays

Crates

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others



The Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Corrugated Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Corrugated Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Folding Boxes

1.2.3 Trays

1.2.4 Crates

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Plastic Corrugated Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Industry Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Trends

2.5.2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Drivers

2.5.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Challenges

2.5.4 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plastic Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Corrugated Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Plastic Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Corrugated Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Plastic Corrugated Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Plastic Corrugated Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DS Smith Plc

11.1.1 DS Smith Plc Corporation Information

11.1.2 DS Smith Plc Overview

11.1.3 DS Smith Plc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DS Smith Plc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 DS Smith Plc Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 DS Smith Plc Recent Developments

11.2 Coroplast

11.2.1 Coroplast Corporation Information

11.2.2 Coroplast Overview

11.2.3 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Coroplast Recent Developments

11.3 Dynapac Co. Ltd

11.3.1 Dynapac Co. Ltd Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dynapac Co. Ltd Overview

11.3.3 Dynapac Co. Ltd Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Dynapac Co. Ltd Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 Dynapac Co. Ltd Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Dynapac Co. Ltd Recent Developments

11.4 FlEXcon Company, Inc.

11.4.1 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Overview

11.4.3 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 FlEXcon Company, Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH

11.5.1 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Overview

11.5.3 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Recent Developments

11.6 Technology Container Corp

11.6.1 Technology Container Corp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Technology Container Corp Overview

11.6.3 Technology Container Corp Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Technology Container Corp Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Technology Container Corp Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Technology Container Corp Recent Developments

11.7 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc

11.7.1 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Overview

11.7.3 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc Recent Developments

11.8 American Containers Inc.

11.8.1 American Containers Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 American Containers Inc. Overview

11.8.3 American Containers Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 American Containers Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 American Containers Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 American Containers Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd.

11.9.1 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Overview

11.9.3 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.9.5 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Yamakoh, Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.10 Samuel Grant Packaging

11.10.1 Samuel Grant Packaging Corporation Information

11.10.2 Samuel Grant Packaging Overview

11.10.3 Samuel Grant Packaging Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Samuel Grant Packaging Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.10.5 Samuel Grant Packaging Plastic Corrugated Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Samuel Grant Packaging Recent Developments

11.11 Amatech Inc.

11.11.1 Amatech Inc. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Amatech Inc. Overview

11.11.3 Amatech Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Amatech Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.11.5 Amatech Inc. Recent Developments

11.12 Twinplast

11.12.1 Twinplast Corporation Information

11.12.2 Twinplast Overview

11.12.3 Twinplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Twinplast Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.12.5 Twinplast Recent Developments

11.13 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

11.13.1 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Overview

11.13.3 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.13.5 Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.14 ORBIS Corporation

11.14.1 ORBIS Corporation Corporation Information

11.14.2 ORBIS Corporation Overview

11.14.3 ORBIS Corporation Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 ORBIS Corporation Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.14.5 ORBIS Corporation Recent Developments

11.15 Androp Packaging, Inc.

11.15.1 Androp Packaging, Inc. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Androp Packaging, Inc. Overview

11.15.3 Androp Packaging, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Androp Packaging, Inc. Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.15.5 Androp Packaging, Inc. Recent Developments

11.16 Shish Industries Limited

11.16.1 Shish Industries Limited Corporation Information

11.16.2 Shish Industries Limited Overview

11.16.3 Shish Industries Limited Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Shish Industries Limited Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.16.5 Shish Industries Limited Recent Developments

11.17 Mills Industries

11.17.1 Mills Industries Corporation Information

11.17.2 Mills Industries Overview

11.17.3 Mills Industries Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Mills Industries Plastic Corrugated Packaging Products and Services

11.17.5 Mills Industries Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Production Mode & Process

12.4 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Sales Channels

12.4.2 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Distributors

12.5 Plastic Corrugated Packaging Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”