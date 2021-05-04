Wearable Artificial Organs Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Medtronic, AWAK Technology, Second Sight Medical Products

“

The report titled Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wearable Artificial Organs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wearable Artificial Organs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wearable Artificial Organs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, AWAK Technology, Second Sight Medical Products, Cochlear, Ekso Bionics, MED-EL, Abbott, Boston Scientific, HDT, Touch Bionics, Neurotron Biotechnology, Retina Implant, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics

Market Segmentation by Product: Mechanical

Electronic



Market Segmentation by Application: Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear implants

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Brain Bionics

Vision Bionics



The Wearable Artificial Organs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wearable Artificial Organs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wearable Artificial Organs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wearable Artificial Organs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wearable Artificial Organs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wearable Artificial Organs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wearable Artificial Organs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wearable Artificial Organs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mechanical

1.2.3 Electronic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Kidney

1.3.3 Pancreas

1.3.4 Cochlear implants

1.3.5 Exoskeleton

1.3.6 Bionic Limbs

1.3.7 Brain Bionics

1.3.8 Vision Bionics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Wearable Artificial Organs Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Wearable Artificial Organs Industry Trends

2.5.1 Wearable Artificial Organs Market Trends

2.5.2 Wearable Artificial Organs Market Drivers

2.5.3 Wearable Artificial Organs Market Challenges

2.5.4 Wearable Artificial Organs Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wearable Artificial Organs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wearable Artificial Organs Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Wearable Artificial Organs by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Wearable Artificial Organs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wearable Artificial Organs as of 2020)

3.4 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wearable Artificial Organs Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wearable Artificial Organs Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wearable Artificial Organs Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wearable Artificial Organs Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wearable Artificial Organs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wearable Artificial Organs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Wearable Artificial Organs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.1.5 Medtronic Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 AWAK Technology

11.2.1 AWAK Technology Corporation Information

11.2.2 AWAK Technology Overview

11.2.3 AWAK Technology Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 AWAK Technology Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.2.5 AWAK Technology Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 AWAK Technology Recent Developments

11.3 Second Sight Medical Products

11.3.1 Second Sight Medical Products Corporation Information

11.3.2 Second Sight Medical Products Overview

11.3.3 Second Sight Medical Products Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Second Sight Medical Products Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.3.5 Second Sight Medical Products Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Second Sight Medical Products Recent Developments

11.4 Cochlear

11.4.1 Cochlear Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cochlear Overview

11.4.3 Cochlear Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cochlear Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.4.5 Cochlear Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cochlear Recent Developments

11.5 Ekso Bionics

11.5.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ekso Bionics Overview

11.5.3 Ekso Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ekso Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.5.5 Ekso Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

11.6 MED-EL

11.6.1 MED-EL Corporation Information

11.6.2 MED-EL Overview

11.6.3 MED-EL Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 MED-EL Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.6.5 MED-EL Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 MED-EL Recent Developments

11.7 Abbott

11.7.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.7.2 Abbott Overview

11.7.3 Abbott Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Abbott Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.7.5 Abbott Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Abbott Recent Developments

11.8 Boston Scientific

11.8.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

11.8.2 Boston Scientific Overview

11.8.3 Boston Scientific Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Boston Scientific Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.8.5 Boston Scientific Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Boston Scientific Recent Developments

11.9 HDT

11.9.1 HDT Corporation Information

11.9.2 HDT Overview

11.9.3 HDT Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 HDT Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.9.5 HDT Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 HDT Recent Developments

11.10 Touch Bionics

11.10.1 Touch Bionics Corporation Information

11.10.2 Touch Bionics Overview

11.10.3 Touch Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Touch Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.10.5 Touch Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Touch Bionics Recent Developments

11.11 Neurotron Biotechnology

11.11.1 Neurotron Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.11.2 Neurotron Biotechnology Overview

11.11.3 Neurotron Biotechnology Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Neurotron Biotechnology Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.11.5 Neurotron Biotechnology Recent Developments

11.12 Retina Implant

11.12.1 Retina Implant Corporation Information

11.12.2 Retina Implant Overview

11.12.3 Retina Implant Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Retina Implant Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.12.5 Retina Implant Recent Developments

11.13 ReWalk Robotics

11.13.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

11.13.2 ReWalk Robotics Overview

11.13.3 ReWalk Robotics Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 ReWalk Robotics Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.13.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments

11.14 Rex Bionics

11.14.1 Rex Bionics Corporation Information

11.14.2 Rex Bionics Overview

11.14.3 Rex Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Rex Bionics Wearable Artificial Organs Products and Services

11.14.5 Rex Bionics Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Wearable Artificial Organs Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Wearable Artificial Organs Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Wearable Artificial Organs Production Mode & Process

12.4 Wearable Artificial Organs Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Wearable Artificial Organs Sales Channels

12.4.2 Wearable Artificial Organs Distributors

12.5 Wearable Artificial Organs Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”