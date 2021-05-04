Global Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Printed Electronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Printed Electronics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Printed Electronics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Printed Electronics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Inkjet

Gravure

Screen

Flexography

Others

Printed electronic products can be divided into Inkjet, Gravure, Screen, Flexography and Others categories according to printing technology, of which Screen occupies the largest market share, 35.12%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Cards

Sensors

Printed Batteries

RFID Tags

OLED

Others

OLED and RFID Tags are the most widely used areas which took up about 63% of the global total sales in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Molex

Printed Electronics Ltd

Xerox

Schreiner Group

Brewer Science

GSI Technologies

Quad Industries

Enfucell

PST sensors

ISORG

Thin Film Electronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Printed Electronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Printed Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Printed Electronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Printed Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Printed Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

