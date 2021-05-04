Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

FTTH/O

FTTB+LAN

FTTB+DSL

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alcatel-Lucent

FiberHome

Cisco

DASAN

Fujitsu

Huawei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 FTTH/O

2.2.2 FTTB+LAN

2.2.3 FTTB+DSL

2.3 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.5 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment by Regions

4.1 Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

….continued

