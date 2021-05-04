Global Indoor Grow Lights Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Indoor Grow Lights market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indoor Grow Lights business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indoor Grow Lights market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Indoor Grow Lights, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Indoor Grow Lights market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Indoor Grow Lights companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Low Power (Below 300W)

High Power (Above 300W)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Greenhouses

Research Applications

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Fionia Lighting

OSRAM

GE

Valoya

Illumitex

LumiGrow

Everlight Electronics

LEDHYDROPONICS

Epistar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Grow Lights consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Indoor Grow Lights market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Grow Lights manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Grow Lights with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Indoor Grow Lights submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Indoor Grow Lights Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Indoor Grow Lights Segment by Type

2.2.1 Low Power (Below 300W)

2.2.2 High Power (Above 300W)

2.3 Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Indoor Grow Lights Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Indoor Grow Lights Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Greenhouses

2.4.2 Research Applications

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Indoor Grow Lights Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Indoor Grow Lights by Company

3.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Indoor Grow Lights Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Indoor Grow Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Indoor Grow Lights Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Indoor Grow Lights by Regions

4.1 Indoor Grow Lights by Regions

4.2 Americas Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Indoor Grow Lights Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Indoor Grow Lights Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indoor Grow Lights by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Grow Lights by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Grow Lights Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

….continued

