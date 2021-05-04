Global IoT Chip Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Chip market will register a 7.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10010 million by 2025, from $ 7419.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IoT Chip business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IoT Chip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IoT Chip, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IoT Chip market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IoT Chip companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wearable Devices

Building Automation

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Intel

Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cypress Semiconductor

Nxp Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Mediatek

Stmicroelectronics

Microchip Technology

Nvidia

Samsung Electronics

Advanced Micro Devices

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IoT Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IoT Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IoT Chip Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 IoT Chip Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 IoT Chip Segment by Type

2.2.1 Processor

2.2.2 Sensor

2.2.3 Connectivity IC

2.2.4 Memory Device

2.2.5 Logic Device

2.3 IoT Chip Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global IoT Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global IoT Chip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global IoT Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 IoT Chip Segment by Application

2.4.1 Wearable Devices

2.4.2 Building Automation

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Automotive & Transportation

2.4.5 Others

2.5 IoT Chip Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global IoT Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global IoT Chip Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global IoT Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global IoT Chip by Company

3.1 Global IoT Chip Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global IoT Chip Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global IoT Chip Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global IoT Chip Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global IoT Chip Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global IoT Chip Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global IoT Chip Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global IoT Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global IoT Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players IoT Chip Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 IoT Chip by Regions

4.1 IoT Chip by Regions

4.2 Americas IoT Chip Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC IoT Chip Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe IoT Chip Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Chip Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas IoT Chip Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas IoT Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas IoT Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas IoT Chip Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas IoT Chip Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC IoT Chip Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC IoT Chip Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC IoT Chip Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC IoT Chip Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC IoT Chip Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IoT Chip by Countries

7.1.1 Europe IoT Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe IoT Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IoT Chip Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe IoT Chip Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Chip by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Chip Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Chip Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

…continued

