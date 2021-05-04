CT Scanner Market Projection By End-use Industry 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘CT Scanner Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the CT Scanner Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global CT Scanner Market. The report analyzes the CT Scanner Market by type (Stationary and Portable), by architecture (C-Arm and O-Arm), by technology (Low-slice, mid-slice, high-slice and cone-beam) and by application (Diagnostic, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Others). The CT scanner market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Japan and Australia) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

According to the Azoth Analytics research report, global CT scanner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 – 2024.

The Portable CT scanner segment has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by growing number of patients suffering from various health related issues coupled with evolving trend of technical advances such as development of multi-slice scanners and growing application in neurology leading to elimination of transportation of ill patients. Furthermore, O-Arm CT Scanner architecture holds the major share in the market followed by C-Arm architecture due to its broad range of scientific application such as its growing usage majorly during spinal tool replacement with visceral, neurological and vascular injuries which is anticipated to the drive the market demand.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global CT scanner market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes and ever-increasing healthcare expenditure with escalating percentage of death from various causes.

Scope of the Report

Global CT scanner Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global CT Scanner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Portable, Stationary

• By Architecture – C-Arm, O-Arm

• By Technology – Low-slice, Mid-slice, High-Slice, Cone-Beam

• By Application – Diagnostic, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Others

• Market Attractiveness Charts By Type, Architecture, Technology, Application

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Regional CT Scanner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Portable, Stationary

• By Architecture – C-Arm, O-Arm

• By Technology – Low-slice, Mid-slice, High-Slice, Cone-Beam

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Japan, Australia

• CT scanner Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Portable, Stationary

• By Architecture – C-Arm, O-Arm

• By Technology – Low-slice, Mid-slice, High-Slice, Cone-Beam

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Advances

• Company’s Market Share

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings, Philips Group, Neusoft Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Company, Canon Medical Systems, Samsung Medison

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

