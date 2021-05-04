Vascular Access Devices Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Vascular Access Devices Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Vascular Access Devices Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global Vascular Access Devices market. The report analyzes the Vascular Access Devices market, By Product Type (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports and others) and By Mode of Insertion (Intravenous and Subcutaneous). The Vascular Access Devices market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Mexico) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the Analytics research report, Global Vascular Access Devices Market reached a value of USD 6.7 billion in the year 2018.

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with vascular access devices by key players including Becton, Dickinson and Company, AngioDynamics, Teleflex, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, B.Braun Melsungen, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. Besides these factors, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and surge in medical tourism have also been supporting the upward trend of the market. On the basis of mode of insertion, the global market has been dominated by intravenous vascular access devices and this trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period as well. Furthermore, various advantages associated with subcutaneous vascular access devices such as implantable ports include independent/at-home-care, low discernibility, avoidance of puncture wounds and damage directly to the vein, etc. These benefits allow the patients to have more flexibility in their day-to-day lives, which is the principal reason behind their demand growth in the market.

Amongst the regions, North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global vascular access device market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvements in medical infrastructure in addition to rapid economic development in countries such as China and India.

The report titled "Global Vascular Access Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports and others), By Mode of Insertion (Intravenous and Subcutaneous), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Mexico)", has covered and analyzed the potential of global vascular access devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global vascular access devices market.

Scope of the Report

Global Vascular Access Devices Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Vascular Access Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports, Others)

By Mode of Insertion (Intravenous and Subcutaneous)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Vascular Access Devices market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports, Others)

By Mode of Insertion (Intravenous and Subcutaneous)

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, India, Brazil and Mexico (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Vascular Access Devices market – Size and Growth

By Product Type (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Implantable Ports and others)

By Mode of Insertion (Intravenous and Subcutaneous)

Other Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Landscape:

Company Share Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Recent Product Approvals

Pipeline Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Brand Name Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis– Becton, Dickinson and Company, B.Braun Melsungen, Teleflex, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Smiths Medical, Inc., ICU Medical, Vygon, AngioDynamics, Inc., Argon Medical Device, Inc., and Medcomp.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

