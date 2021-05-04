Global Backlighting Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Backlighting Equipment market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Backlighting Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Backlighting Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Backlighting Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Backlighting Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Backlighting Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

EL Backlighting

CCFL Backlighting

LED Backlighting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Phone

Vehicle Display

TV Display

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PHILPS

ABB(Cooper Industries)

GE Lighting

Warom Technology

OSRAM

Tormin Lighting

Ocean’s King Lighting

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Backlighting Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Backlighting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Backlighting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Backlighting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Backlighting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Backlighting Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Backlighting Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 EL Backlighting

2.2.2 CCFL Backlighting

2.2.3 LED Backlighting

2.3 Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Backlighting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Backlighting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Backlighting Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Phone

2.4.2 Vehicle Display

2.4.3 TV Display

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Backlighting Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Backlighting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Backlighting Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Backlighting Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Backlighting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Backlighting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Backlighting Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Backlighting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Backlighting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Backlighting Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Backlighting Equipment by Regions

4.1 Backlighting Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Backlighting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Backlighting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Backlighting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Backlighting Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Backlighting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Backlighting Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Backlighting Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Backlighting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Backlighting Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

….continued

