Global NDIR Gas Sensor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the NDIR Gas Sensor market will register a %% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in NDIR Gas Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of NDIR Gas Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NDIR Gas Sensor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NDIR Gas Sensor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NDIR Gas Sensor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

NDIR CO2 Sensor

NDIR CO Sensor

NDIR CH4 Sensor

NDIR Propane Sensor

NDIR Ethylene Sensor

NDIR Nitrogen Oxides Sensor

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Building Automation

Air Purifier

Automotive

Petrochemical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens AG

Gas Sensing Solutions

Honeywell

SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)

Amphenol Corporation

Vaisala

E + E ELEKTRONIK

Sensirion AG

Figaro

Trane

ELT SENSOR

Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH

Dwyer Instruments

Ati Airtest Technologies Inc.

ELT SENSOR Corp.

Digital Control System Inc

Alphasense

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (Henan Hanwei Electronics)

Edinburgh Instruments

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global NDIR Gas Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of NDIR Gas Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global NDIR Gas Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NDIR Gas Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of NDIR Gas Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 NDIR Gas Sensor Segment by Type

2.2.1 NDIR CO2 Sensor

2.2.2 NDIR CO Sensor

2.2.3 NDIR CH4 Sensor

2.2.4 NDIR Propane Sensor

2.2.5 NDIR Ethylene Sensor

2.2.6 NDIR Nitrogen Oxides Sensor

2.2.7 Others

2.3 NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 NDIR Gas Sensor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Building Automation

2.4.3 Air Purifier

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Petrochemical

2.4.6 Others

2.5 NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor by Company

3.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global NDIR Gas Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players NDIR Gas Sensor Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 NDIR Gas Sensor by Regions

4.1 NDIR Gas Sensor by Regions

4.2 Americas NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas NDIR Gas Sensor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC NDIR Gas Sensor Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor by Countries

7.1.1 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa NDIR Gas Sensor by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa NDIR Gas Sensor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa NDIR Gas Sensor Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

…continued

