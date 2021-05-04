Precision Farming Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate

Global Precision Farming Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global precision farming market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and, according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global precision farming market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on precision farming sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global precision farming market.

The report also comprises th e study of current issues with end users and opportunities for precision farming. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of precision farming manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the precision farming market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Precision Farming Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global precision farming market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, end use and region.

Key Takeaways of Precision Farming Market Study

North America will lead global sales with a majority market share and a stellar 11% CAGR during the forecast period. Industrialized farmers in countries such as the US, Canada are increasingly adopting precision farming technologies for enhanced production yield.

Hardware offerings such as variability detectors account for over 70% of total market revenues. Farmers are showing preference for new machines over cloud enabled advanced software.

Precision farming services such as weather forecasts, and soil assessment that increases product yield offers the most remunerative growth opportunities with a stupendous 16% CAGR through 2029. Service goods growth will quadruple in total market value during the projection period.

Guidance systems that facilitate farm vigilance such as security, maintenance, and preventive care account for a majority share of over 41% of the total market revenues.

Application Technology Offering Region Yield Monitoring Guidance System Hardware North America Field Mapping Remote Sensing Software Latin America Crop Scouting Variable-Rate Technology Services Europe Weather Tracking & Forecasting East Asia Irrigation Management South Asia & Oceania Inventory Management Middle East & Africa Farm Labor Management Others

Country-specific assessment on demand for precision farming has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous precision farming manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global precision farming market. Some of the major competitors operating in the precision farming market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Ag junction, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology and others.

Global Precision Farming Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the precision farming market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the precision farming market, which includes global GDP growth rate, agriculture sector growth IoT growth, and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the precision farming market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

