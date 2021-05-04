Location Intelligence Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 to 2029

Global Location Intelligence Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global location intelligence market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and, according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global location intelligence market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on location intelligence sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global location intelligence market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for location intelligence. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of location intelligence manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the location intelligence market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Location Intelligence Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global location intelligence market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end use and region.

“Growing penetration of smart devices and support network infrastructure will drive market demand during the forecast period. Market players should invest in advancement of data security and connectivity. Another area of focus must be the interoperability of location intelligence with mobile apps, websites, and business software to facilitate seamless functioning of digital services.” –Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Application Services End Use Region Workforce Management Workforce Management Retail and Consumer Goods North America Asset Management Asset Management Government & Defense Latin America Facility Management Facility Management Manufacturing & Industrial Europe Risk Management Transportation & Logistics East Asia Remote Monitoring BFSI South Asia & Oceania Sales & Marketing Optimization IT & Telecom Middle East & Africa Customer management Utilities & Energy Others Media & Entertainment

Country-specific assessment on demand for location intelligence has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous location intelligence manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global location intelligence market. Some of the major competitors operating in the location intelligence market are ESRI, Wireless Logic, HERE Technologies, Trueposition, Inc., Navizon, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbHand others.

Global Location Intelligence Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the location intelligence market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the location intelligence market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various sectors growth rate such as BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the location intelligence market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

