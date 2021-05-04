Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the General Purpose Lighting Equipment market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in General Purpose Lighting Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of General Purpose Lighting Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the General Purpose Lighting Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the General Purpose Lighting Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by General Purpose Lighting Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Compact Florescent Lamps

Straight (Linear) Fluorescent Lamps

Incandescent Lights (Including Halogen)

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Indoor Residential

Indoor Commercial

Outdoor Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PHILPS

COOPER

GE Lighting

Warom Technology

OSRAM

Ocean King Lighting

Senben

Tormin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global General Purpose Lighting Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of General Purpose Lighting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global General Purpose Lighting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the General Purpose Lighting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of General Purpose Lighting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 General Purpose Lighting Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Compact Florescent Lamps

2.2.2 Straight (Linear) Fluorescent Lamps

2.2.3 Incandescent Lights (Including Halogen)

2.2.4 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

2.2.5 Others

2.3 General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 General Purpose Lighting Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Indoor Residential

2.4.2 Indoor Commercial

2.4.3 Outdoor Use

2.5 General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment by Company

3.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global General Purpose Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players General Purpose Lighting Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 General Purpose Lighting Equipment by Regions

4.1 General Purpose Lighting Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas General Purpose Lighting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC General Purpose Lighting Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe General Purpose Lighting Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe General Purpose Lighting Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa General Purpose Lighting Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa General Purpose Lighting Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

