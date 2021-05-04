Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027| ABB, GE, Rockwell Automation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Research Report: ABB, GE, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, American Electric Technologies, Amtech Electronics, Crompton Greaves, Danfoss, Eaton, Emerson, Fuji Electric, Hiconics Drive Technology, Hitachi, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Kb Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba International, Vacon, Yaskawa Electric

Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market by Type: Maximum Power (250KW), Maximum Power (1MW), Maximum Power (3MW)

Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market by Application: Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Overview

1.1 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Product Overview

1.2 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Maximum Power (250KW)

1.2.2 Maximum Power (1MW)

1.2.3 Maximum Power (3MW)

1.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) by Application

4.1 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Infrastructure

4.1.3 Oil & Gas

4.1.4 Power Generation

4.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) by Country

5.1 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) by Country

6.1 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) by Country

8.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 GE

10.2.1 GE Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Recent Development

10.3 Rockwell Automation

10.3.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rockwell Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.3.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

10.4 Schneider Electric

10.4.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.5 Siemens

10.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.5.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Siemens Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Siemens Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.6 American Electric Technologies

10.6.1 American Electric Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 American Electric Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 American Electric Technologies Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 American Electric Technologies Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.6.5 American Electric Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Amtech Electronics

10.7.1 Amtech Electronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amtech Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Amtech Electronics Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Amtech Electronics Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.7.5 Amtech Electronics Recent Development

10.8 Crompton Greaves

10.8.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.8.2 Crompton Greaves Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Crompton Greaves Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Crompton Greaves Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.8.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Development

10.9 Danfoss

10.9.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.9.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Danfoss Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Danfoss Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.9.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.10 Eaton

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Eaton Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.11 Emerson

10.11.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.11.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Emerson Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Emerson Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.11.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.12 Fuji Electric

10.12.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fuji Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.12.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

10.13 Hiconics Drive Technology

10.13.1 Hiconics Drive Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hiconics Drive Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hiconics Drive Technology Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hiconics Drive Technology Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.13.5 Hiconics Drive Technology Recent Development

10.14 Hitachi

10.14.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hitachi Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hitachi Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.14.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.15 Honeywell International

10.15.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

10.15.2 Honeywell International Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Honeywell International Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Honeywell International Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.15.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

10.16 Johnson Controls

10.16.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.16.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Johnson Controls Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Johnson Controls Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.17 Kb Electronics

10.17.1 Kb Electronics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kb Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Kb Electronics Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Kb Electronics Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.17.5 Kb Electronics Recent Development

10.18 Mitsubishi Electric

10.18.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Mitsubishi Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Mitsubishi Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.18.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.19 Toshiba International

10.19.1 Toshiba International Corporation Information

10.19.2 Toshiba International Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Toshiba International Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Toshiba International Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.19.5 Toshiba International Recent Development

10.20 Vacon

10.20.1 Vacon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Vacon Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Vacon Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Vacon Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.20.5 Vacon Recent Development

10.21 Yaskawa Electric

10.21.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

10.21.2 Yaskawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Products Offered

10.21.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Distributors

12.3 Variable Frequency Driver (VFD) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

