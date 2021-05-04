Global Integrated Power Module Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Integrated Power Module business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Integrated Power Module market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Integrated Power Module, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Integrated Power Module market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Integrated Power Module companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Output Voltage 0-1V

Output Voltage 1-1.5V

Output Voltage 1.5-2 V

Output Voltage Above 2 V

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automobile Industry

Communication

National Defense

Medical Care

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vicor

ROHM

Microchip

Infineon

Maxim Integrated

Renesas

NXP

Monolithic Power Systems

ON Semiconductor

Nexperia

Silergy

Sumida

Stmicroelectronics

Vishay

Sillery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Integrated Power Module consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Integrated Power Module market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Integrated Power Module manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Integrated Power Module with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Integrated Power Module submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Integrated Power Module Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Integrated Power Module Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Integrated Power Module Segment by Type

2.2.1 Output Voltage 0-1V

2.2.2 Output Voltage 1-1.5V

2.2.3 Output Voltage 1.5-2 V

2.2.4 Output Voltage Above 2 V

2.3 Integrated Power Module Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Integrated Power Module Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Integrated Power Module Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Integrated Power Module Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Integrated Power Module Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automobile Industry

2.4.2 Communication

2.4.3 National Defense

2.4.4 Medical Care

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Integrated Power Module Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Integrated Power Module Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Integrated Power Module Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Integrated Power Module Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Integrated Power Module by Company

3.1 Global Integrated Power Module Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Integrated Power Module Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Integrated Power Module Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Integrated Power Module Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Integrated Power Module Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Integrated Power Module Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

