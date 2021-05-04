Solar Powered Pumps Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027| SunEdison, Lorentz, Grundfos

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Solar Powered Pumps market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Solar Powered Pumps market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Solar Powered Pumps market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Solar Powered Pumps market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Solar Powered Pumps market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Solar Powered Pumps market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Solar Powered Pumps market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Research Report: SunEdison, Lorentz, Grundfos, Bright Solar, USL, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd, Xylem, KSB, Ebara, Sulzer, Pentair, Shakti Pumps, CRI Pumps, Ankway, Nuocheng Technology, Flowserve Corporation, WILO, Shanghai Kaiquan, East Pump, LianCheng Group, CNP, DBP, SHIMGE, Danai Pumps, Goulds Pumps

Global Solar Powered Pumps Market by Type: Brush Dc Solar Water Pump, Brushless Dc Solar Water Pump (Motor Type), Brushless Dc Solar Water Pump (Magnetically Driven Isolation Type), Three-Phase Ac Water Pump (Ac Motor)

Global Solar Powered Pumps Market by Application: Agriculture, Construction, Waste Treatment, Transportation, Water Management Industrial

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Solar Powered Pumps market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Solar Powered Pumps market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Solar Powered Pumps market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Solar Powered Pumps market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Solar Powered Pumps market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Solar Powered Pumps market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Solar Powered Pumps market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Solar Powered Pumps market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Solar Powered Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Solar Powered Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Solar Powered Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brush Dc Solar Water Pump

1.2.2 Brushless Dc Solar Water Pump (Motor Type)

1.2.3 Brushless Dc Solar Water Pump (Magnetically Driven Isolation Type)

1.2.4 Three-Phase Ac Water Pump (Ac Motor)

1.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solar Powered Pumps Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solar Powered Pumps Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Solar Powered Pumps Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar Powered Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solar Powered Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Powered Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Powered Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solar Powered Pumps as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Powered Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar Powered Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solar Powered Pumps Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Solar Powered Pumps by Application

4.1 Solar Powered Pumps Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agriculture

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Waste Treatment

4.1.4 Transportation

4.1.5 Water Management Industrial

4.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Solar Powered Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Solar Powered Pumps by Country

5.1 North America Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Solar Powered Pumps by Country

6.1 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps by Country

8.1 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Powered Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Powered Pumps Business

10.1 SunEdison

10.1.1 SunEdison Corporation Information

10.1.2 SunEdison Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SunEdison Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SunEdison Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 SunEdison Recent Development

10.2 Lorentz

10.2.1 Lorentz Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lorentz Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lorentz Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SunEdison Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.2.5 Lorentz Recent Development

10.3 Grundfos

10.3.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grundfos Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Grundfos Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Grundfos Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 Grundfos Recent Development

10.4 Bright Solar

10.4.1 Bright Solar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bright Solar Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bright Solar Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bright Solar Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 Bright Solar Recent Development

10.5 USL

10.5.1 USL Corporation Information

10.5.2 USL Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 USL Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 USL Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 USL Recent Development

10.6 TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd

10.6.1 TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd Recent Development

10.7 Xylem

10.7.1 Xylem Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xylem Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Xylem Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Xylem Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 Xylem Recent Development

10.8 KSB

10.8.1 KSB Corporation Information

10.8.2 KSB Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 KSB Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 KSB Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 KSB Recent Development

10.9 Ebara

10.9.1 Ebara Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ebara Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ebara Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ebara Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.9.5 Ebara Recent Development

10.10 Sulzer

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solar Powered Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sulzer Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sulzer Recent Development

10.11 Pentair

10.11.1 Pentair Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pentair Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pentair Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pentair Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.11.5 Pentair Recent Development

10.12 Shakti Pumps

10.12.1 Shakti Pumps Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shakti Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shakti Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shakti Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.12.5 Shakti Pumps Recent Development

10.13 CRI Pumps

10.13.1 CRI Pumps Corporation Information

10.13.2 CRI Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 CRI Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 CRI Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.13.5 CRI Pumps Recent Development

10.14 Ankway

10.14.1 Ankway Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ankway Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ankway Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ankway Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.14.5 Ankway Recent Development

10.15 Nuocheng Technology

10.15.1 Nuocheng Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nuocheng Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nuocheng Technology Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nuocheng Technology Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.15.5 Nuocheng Technology Recent Development

10.16 Flowserve Corporation

10.16.1 Flowserve Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Flowserve Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Flowserve Corporation Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Flowserve Corporation Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.16.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Development

10.17 WILO

10.17.1 WILO Corporation Information

10.17.2 WILO Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 WILO Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 WILO Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.17.5 WILO Recent Development

10.18 Shanghai Kaiquan

10.18.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.18.5 Shanghai Kaiquan Recent Development

10.19 East Pump

10.19.1 East Pump Corporation Information

10.19.2 East Pump Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 East Pump Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 East Pump Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.19.5 East Pump Recent Development

10.20 LianCheng Group

10.20.1 LianCheng Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 LianCheng Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 LianCheng Group Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 LianCheng Group Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.20.5 LianCheng Group Recent Development

10.21 CNP

10.21.1 CNP Corporation Information

10.21.2 CNP Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 CNP Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 CNP Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.21.5 CNP Recent Development

10.22 DBP

10.22.1 DBP Corporation Information

10.22.2 DBP Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 DBP Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 DBP Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.22.5 DBP Recent Development

10.23 SHIMGE

10.23.1 SHIMGE Corporation Information

10.23.2 SHIMGE Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 SHIMGE Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 SHIMGE Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.23.5 SHIMGE Recent Development

10.24 Danai Pumps

10.24.1 Danai Pumps Corporation Information

10.24.2 Danai Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Danai Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Danai Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.24.5 Danai Pumps Recent Development

10.25 Goulds Pumps

10.25.1 Goulds Pumps Corporation Information

10.25.2 Goulds Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Goulds Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Goulds Pumps Solar Powered Pumps Products Offered

10.25.5 Goulds Pumps Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solar Powered Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solar Powered Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Solar Powered Pumps Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solar Powered Pumps Distributors

12.3 Solar Powered Pumps Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

