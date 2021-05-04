Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027| Rongxin Power Electronic (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report: Rongxin Power Electronic (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corp plc (Ireland), American Electric Power (U.S.), Hyosung (South Korea), NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), American Superconductor Corp. (U.S.)

Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market by Type: Controllable Saturation Shunt Reactance Type (CSR), Self-Saturated Parallel Reactance Type (SR), Thyristor Controlled Parallel Reactance Type (TCR), Thyristor Controlled Transformer Type (TCT), Thyristor Switching Shunt Capacitor Type (TSC), Thyristor Switching Reactor (TSR)

Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market by Application: Electric Utility, Renewable Industrial, Railway, Steel & Mining, Oil & Gas, Others

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market in key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Overview

1.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Overview

1.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Segment by Control

1.2.1 Controllable Saturation Shunt Reactance Type (CSR)

1.2.2 Self-Saturated Parallel Reactance Type (SR)

1.2.3 Thyristor Controlled Parallel Reactance Type (TCR)

1.2.4 Thyristor Controlled Transformer Type (TCT)

1.2.5 Thyristor Switching Shunt Capacitor Type (TSC)

1.2.6 Thyristor Switching Reactor (TSR)

1.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size by Control

1.3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Overview by Control (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size Review by Control (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Control (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Control (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Control (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Control (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Control (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Control (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Control (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Control

1.4.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Control (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Control (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Control (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Control (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Control (2016-2021)

2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Static VAR Compensator (SVC) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) by Application

4.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Utility

4.1.2 Renewable Industrial

4.1.3 Railway

4.1.4 Steel & Mining

4.1.5 Oil & Gas

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) by Country

5.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) by Country

6.1 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) by Country

8.1 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Business

10.1 Rongxin Power Electronic (China)

10.1.1 Rongxin Power Electronic (China) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rongxin Power Electronic (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rongxin Power Electronic (China) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rongxin Power Electronic (China) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Rongxin Power Electronic (China) Recent Development

10.2 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

10.2.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rongxin Power Electronic (China) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.3 Siemens AG (Germany)

10.3.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Recent Development

10.4 General Electric (U.S.)

10.4.1 General Electric (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.4.2 General Electric (U.S.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 General Electric (U.S.) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 General Electric (U.S.) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.4.5 General Electric (U.S.) Recent Development

10.5 Eaton Corp plc (Ireland)

10.5.1 Eaton Corp plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Eaton Corp plc (Ireland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Eaton Corp plc (Ireland) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Eaton Corp plc (Ireland) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Eaton Corp plc (Ireland) Recent Development

10.6 American Electric Power (U.S.)

10.6.1 American Electric Power (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.6.2 American Electric Power (U.S.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 American Electric Power (U.S.) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 American Electric Power (U.S.) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.6.5 American Electric Power (U.S.) Recent Development

10.7 Hyosung (South Korea)

10.7.1 Hyosung (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hyosung (South Korea) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hyosung (South Korea) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hyosung (South Korea) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hyosung (South Korea) Recent Development

10.8 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China)

10.8.1 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China) Corporation Information

10.8.2 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.8.5 NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China) Recent Development

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)

10.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan) Recent Development

10.10 American Superconductor Corp. (U.S.)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 American Superconductor Corp. (U.S.) Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 American Superconductor Corp. (U.S.) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Distributors

12.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

