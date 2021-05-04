Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027| Sunny Health & Fitness, ProForm, Stamina

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3090857/global-indoor-fitness-equipment-market
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Research Report: Sunny Health & Fitness, ProForm, Stamina, ANCHEER, Exerpeutic, GOPLUS, JOROTO, Schwinn, Johnson Health Tech, Brunswick Corporation, Nautilus, Torque Fitness, L NOW, Marcy, MaxKare, Merax, NordicTrack, ProGear, SereneLife, Weslo, XTERRA Fitness, YOSUDA, Life Fitness, LifeSpan Fitness, Precor, Cybex, Octane Fitness, Horizon Fitness, True Fitness Technology, Merit Fitness
Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market by Type: Treadmills, Elliptical, Stationary bike, Rowing machine, Elliptical Machine, Others
Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market by Application: Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Others
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Indoor Fitness Equipment market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3090857/global-indoor-fitness-equipment-market
Table of Contents
1 Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Indoor Fitness Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Treadmills
1.2.2 Elliptical
1.2.3 Stationary bike
1.2.4 Rowing machine
1.2.5 Elliptical Machine
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Indoor Fitness Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Indoor Fitness Equipment Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Indoor Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Indoor Fitness Equipment as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Indoor Fitness Equipment Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Indoor Fitness Equipment Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Indoor Fitness Equipment Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment by Application
4.1 Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home Consumer
4.1.2 Health Clubs/Gyms
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment by Country
5.1 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment by Country
6.1 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment by Country
8.1 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Indoor Fitness Equipment Business
10.1 Sunny Health & Fitness
10.1.1 Sunny Health & Fitness Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sunny Health & Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.1.5 Sunny Health & Fitness Recent Development
10.2 ProForm
10.2.1 ProForm Corporation Information
10.2.2 ProForm Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ProForm Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.2.5 ProForm Recent Development
10.3 Stamina
10.3.1 Stamina Corporation Information
10.3.2 Stamina Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Stamina Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Stamina Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.3.5 Stamina Recent Development
10.4 ANCHEER
10.4.1 ANCHEER Corporation Information
10.4.2 ANCHEER Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ANCHEER Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 ANCHEER Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.4.5 ANCHEER Recent Development
10.5 Exerpeutic
10.5.1 Exerpeutic Corporation Information
10.5.2 Exerpeutic Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Exerpeutic Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Exerpeutic Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.5.5 Exerpeutic Recent Development
10.6 GOPLUS
10.6.1 GOPLUS Corporation Information
10.6.2 GOPLUS Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 GOPLUS Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 GOPLUS Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.6.5 GOPLUS Recent Development
10.7 JOROTO
10.7.1 JOROTO Corporation Information
10.7.2 JOROTO Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 JOROTO Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 JOROTO Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.7.5 JOROTO Recent Development
10.8 Schwinn
10.8.1 Schwinn Corporation Information
10.8.2 Schwinn Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Schwinn Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Schwinn Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.8.5 Schwinn Recent Development
10.9 Johnson Health Tech
10.9.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information
10.9.2 Johnson Health Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Johnson Health Tech Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Johnson Health Tech Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.9.5 Johnson Health Tech Recent Development
10.10 Brunswick Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Indoor Fitness Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Brunswick Corporation Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Brunswick Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Nautilus
10.11.1 Nautilus Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nautilus Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nautilus Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nautilus Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.11.5 Nautilus Recent Development
10.12 Torque Fitness
10.12.1 Torque Fitness Corporation Information
10.12.2 Torque Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Torque Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Torque Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.12.5 Torque Fitness Recent Development
10.13 L NOW
10.13.1 L NOW Corporation Information
10.13.2 L NOW Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 L NOW Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 L NOW Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.13.5 L NOW Recent Development
10.14 Marcy
10.14.1 Marcy Corporation Information
10.14.2 Marcy Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Marcy Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Marcy Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.14.5 Marcy Recent Development
10.15 MaxKare
10.15.1 MaxKare Corporation Information
10.15.2 MaxKare Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 MaxKare Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 MaxKare Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.15.5 MaxKare Recent Development
10.16 Merax
10.16.1 Merax Corporation Information
10.16.2 Merax Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Merax Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Merax Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.16.5 Merax Recent Development
10.17 NordicTrack
10.17.1 NordicTrack Corporation Information
10.17.2 NordicTrack Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 NordicTrack Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 NordicTrack Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.17.5 NordicTrack Recent Development
10.18 ProGear
10.18.1 ProGear Corporation Information
10.18.2 ProGear Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 ProGear Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 ProGear Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.18.5 ProGear Recent Development
10.19 SereneLife
10.19.1 SereneLife Corporation Information
10.19.2 SereneLife Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 SereneLife Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 SereneLife Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.19.5 SereneLife Recent Development
10.20 Weslo
10.20.1 Weslo Corporation Information
10.20.2 Weslo Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Weslo Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Weslo Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.20.5 Weslo Recent Development
10.21 XTERRA Fitness
10.21.1 XTERRA Fitness Corporation Information
10.21.2 XTERRA Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 XTERRA Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 XTERRA Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.21.5 XTERRA Fitness Recent Development
10.22 YOSUDA
10.22.1 YOSUDA Corporation Information
10.22.2 YOSUDA Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 YOSUDA Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 YOSUDA Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.22.5 YOSUDA Recent Development
10.23 Life Fitness
10.23.1 Life Fitness Corporation Information
10.23.2 Life Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Life Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Life Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.23.5 Life Fitness Recent Development
10.24 LifeSpan Fitness
10.24.1 LifeSpan Fitness Corporation Information
10.24.2 LifeSpan Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 LifeSpan Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 LifeSpan Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.24.5 LifeSpan Fitness Recent Development
10.25 Precor
10.25.1 Precor Corporation Information
10.25.2 Precor Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Precor Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Precor Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.25.5 Precor Recent Development
10.26 Cybex
10.26.1 Cybex Corporation Information
10.26.2 Cybex Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Cybex Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Cybex Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.26.5 Cybex Recent Development
10.27 Octane Fitness
10.27.1 Octane Fitness Corporation Information
10.27.2 Octane Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Octane Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Octane Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.27.5 Octane Fitness Recent Development
10.28 Horizon Fitness
10.28.1 Horizon Fitness Corporation Information
10.28.2 Horizon Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Horizon Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Horizon Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.28.5 Horizon Fitness Recent Development
10.29 True Fitness Technology
10.29.1 True Fitness Technology Corporation Information
10.29.2 True Fitness Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 True Fitness Technology Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 True Fitness Technology Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.29.5 True Fitness Technology Recent Development
10.30 Merit Fitness
10.30.1 Merit Fitness Corporation Information
10.30.2 Merit Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Merit Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Merit Fitness Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered
10.30.5 Merit Fitness Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Indoor Fitness Equipment Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Indoor Fitness Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Indoor Fitness Equipment Distributors
12.3 Indoor Fitness Equipment Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.https://bisouv.com/