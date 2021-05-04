Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027| DRS Technologies, Emerson, General Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Research Report: DRS Technologies, Emerson, General Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba Corp, Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD, Electric Motor Solutions, ElectroCraft, Inc, ARC Systems, Inc, WEG Electric Corp, Rex Engineering Corp
Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market by Type: Above 60V, 41V‐60V, 31V‐40V, 21V‐30V, 10V‐20V, 9V and Below
Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market by Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential & Commercial, Automotive & Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military/Aerospace
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Overview
1.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Product Overview
1.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Above 60V
1.2.2 41V‐60V
1.2.3 31V‐40V
1.2.4 21V‐30V
1.2.5 10V‐20V
1.2.6 9V and Below
1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Application
4.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automation
4.1.2 Consumer Electronics
4.1.3 Residential & Commercial
4.1.4 Automotive & Transportation
4.1.5 Lab Equipment
4.1.6 Medical
4.1.7 Military/Aerospace
4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Country
5.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Country
6.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Country
8.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Business
10.1 DRS Technologies
10.1.1 DRS Technologies Corporation Information
10.1.2 DRS Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 DRS Technologies Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 DRS Technologies Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.1.5 DRS Technologies Recent Development
10.2 Emerson
10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.2.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Emerson Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 DRS Technologies Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.3 General Electric
10.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information
10.3.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 General Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 General Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.3.5 General Electric Recent Development
10.4 Siemens AG
10.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information
10.4.2 Siemens AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Siemens AG Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Siemens AG Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
10.5 Mitsubishi Electric
10.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
10.6 Toshiba Corp
10.6.1 Toshiba Corp Corporation Information
10.6.2 Toshiba Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Toshiba Corp Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Toshiba Corp Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.6.5 Toshiba Corp Recent Development
10.7 Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD
10.7.1 Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD Corporation Information
10.7.2 Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.7.5 Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD Recent Development
10.8 Electric Motor Solutions
10.8.1 Electric Motor Solutions Corporation Information
10.8.2 Electric Motor Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Electric Motor Solutions Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Electric Motor Solutions Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.8.5 Electric Motor Solutions Recent Development
10.9 ElectroCraft, Inc
10.9.1 ElectroCraft, Inc Corporation Information
10.9.2 ElectroCraft, Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ElectroCraft, Inc Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ElectroCraft, Inc Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.9.5 ElectroCraft, Inc Recent Development
10.10 ARC Systems, Inc
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ARC Systems, Inc Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ARC Systems, Inc Recent Development
10.11 WEG Electric Corp
10.11.1 WEG Electric Corp Corporation Information
10.11.2 WEG Electric Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 WEG Electric Corp Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 WEG Electric Corp Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.11.5 WEG Electric Corp Recent Development
10.12 Rex Engineering Corp
10.12.1 Rex Engineering Corp Corporation Information
10.12.2 Rex Engineering Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Rex Engineering Corp Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Rex Engineering Corp Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered
10.12.5 Rex Engineering Corp Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Distributors
12.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
