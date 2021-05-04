Global Intrusion Prevention System Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Intrusion Prevention System market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Intrusion Prevention System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intrusion Prevention System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intrusion Prevention System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intrusion Prevention System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intrusion Prevention System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Network-Based Intrusion Prevention System (NIPS)

Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

Network Behavior Analysis (NBA)

Host-Based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Enterprise

Campus

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

Intel

Juniper Networks

Radware

IBM

Check Point

Corero

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intrusion Prevention System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intrusion Prevention System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intrusion Prevention System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intrusion Prevention System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Intrusion Prevention System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Intrusion Prevention System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Intrusion Prevention System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Network-Based Intrusion Prevention System (NIPS)

2.2.2 Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

2.2.3 Network Behavior Analysis (NBA)

2.2.4 Host-Based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)

2.3 Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Intrusion Prevention System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Intrusion Prevention System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Intrusion Prevention System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Enterprise

2.4.2 Campus

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Intrusion Prevention System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Intrusion Prevention System Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Intrusion Prevention System by Company

3.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intrusion Prevention System Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Intrusion Prevention System Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intrusion Prevention System Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Intrusion Prevention System Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Intrusion Prevention System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Intrusion Prevention System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Intrusion Prevention System Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Intrusion Prevention System by Regions

4.1 Intrusion Prevention System by Regions

4.2 Americas Intrusion Prevention System Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Intrusion Prevention System Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Intrusion Prevention System Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Intrusion Prevention System Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Intrusion Prevention System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Intrusion Prevention System Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intrusion Prevention System by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Intrusion Prevention System Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Intrusion Prevention System Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

….continued

