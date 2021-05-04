Global Small Modular Reactor Market: Worldwide Industry to Boost in the Period of 2019-2027

The population explosion has led to massive demand in electricity, and the growing need for efficient usage of energy systems has led to the utilization of nuclear energy. Nuclear energy is a source of clean and reliable energy and provides a platform for the deployment of a small module reactor. SMRs are advantageous as there is no need for on-site manufacturing and thus reduces the overall cost and increases efficiency. They are useful in remote areas for the generation of power.

The global Small Modular Reactor market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Small Modular Reactor market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Small Modular Reactor market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Small Modular Reactor market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Small Modular Reactor report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Small Modular Reactor industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Atomics, Rolls Royce Plc, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), and Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (SNERDI), among others.

The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Small Modular Reactor market and its key segment.

