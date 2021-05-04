2021 Latest Report on Smart Farming Market Size, Demand Status | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Growing Status of Key Players

An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming. Modern farming methods face numerous obstacles, such as climate change, high labor costs. These drawbacks can be overcome by using technologies such as indoor LED farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the increasing demand for food. In addition, it is projected that consumer’s growing preference for healthy and fresh foods would drive demand growth over the forecast period.

The global Smart Farming market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Smart Farming market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading Smart Farming market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Smart Farming market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The Smart Farming report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Smart Farming industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading Smart Farming market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Smart Farming industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Smart Farming market and its key segment.

